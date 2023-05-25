DAR General Levin Winder Chapter Welcomed New Members

fThe General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently welcomed four new members during a luncheon meeting at the Worcester Preparatory School. Regent Talley Hann and Chaplain Barbara Rusko administered the oath of membership to Barbara Bush, Betty-Jane Cain, Christine Nanna-Lieb and Carol Mongelli. Each has traced their lineage to an individual who contributed to securing American independence during the Revolutionary War. Pictured is Rusko, Betty-Jane Cain, Christine Nanna-Lieb, Barbara Bush, Carol Mongelli and Hann.