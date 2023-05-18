Arts Day in the Pines Received Sponsorship

by

cAubrey Sizemore, volunteer and event coordinator for the Art League of Ocean City, received a $1,000 sponsorship for Arts Day in the Pines from Sharon Sorrentino of the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Club. Arts Day in the Pines, a free event hosted by the Art League of Ocean City, will bring more than 50 artisans and art activities to Veterans Memorial Park in Ocean Pines on June 24.