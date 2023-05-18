Mother’s Day was last weekend.

I am blessed to have been raised by a wonderful, caring mother, and my sons – 15 and 13 years old, respectively — are beyond fortunate to have Pam as their mom as she is their greatest advocate and will do anything for them. She on a daily basis puts them first in our lives while teaching them everything they need to know about life. On most days, I think they appreciate her, but inevitably there are instances when it’s not so evident. This seems normal, albeit unfortunate.

We tried our best to make Mother’s Day special for Pam last weekend. The Mother’s Day card selection process is still very much a work in progress on our end for my sons. There will come a day when I no longer pick out the cards for them. When that day comes, I think I will refer to them to this post on raisingteestoday.com about Mother’s Day. It was titled, “Hey Teens, Here’s 35 Funny Things To Write In A Mother’s Day Card.”

