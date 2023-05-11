Worcester Preparatory School recently added raised garden beds and a paver walkway near the tennis courts. The school is in the process of welcoming a new group of pollinators to campus. Students from all divisions have been working on this project and recently Lower School students completed the garden by planting their own beds. Once the garden is finished, it will be dedicated in honor of Kathleen Otway, a cherished member of the WPS community who recently lost her battle with cancer. Above left, the second grade class stands over their planted garden boxes in celebration of Earth Day. Standing behind the students are teachers Abby Harrison and Julia Allison and Story Hill Farm owner Helen Raleigh.

Pictured, upper school volunteers Vanesska Hall, Jenna Hess and Izzy Huber were on hand to help lower school students plant the Butterfly Habitat. Second from bottom, first graders Eleanor Brown, Avery Anderson and Camden Haley were big helpers in carrying water to the new pollinator garden. Bottom, first grader teacher Angie Bunting’s 1st-grade class planted their pollinator garden with the help of Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mr. Mike Grosso and Upper School volunteers Vanesska Hall, Tyler Netting, Ayla Yonker and Jenna Hess.