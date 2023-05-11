Guests to Springfest are pictured last Thursday in Ocean City. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Clear skies and large crowds highlighted last weekend’s Springfest celebration.

Last weekend, the Town of Ocean City celebrated its 32nd anniversary of Springfest, a free, four-day event featuring handmade crafts, live music and food. Held at the Inlet parking lot, Marketing and Communications Director Jessica Waters said the event attracted residents and visitors from surrounding areas.

“The 32nd annual Springfest event was an incredible celebration of the season, filled with vibrant energy and unforgettable experiences for our residents and guests,” she said. “The weather on Thursday and Friday started off a little chilly, but by Saturday the sun started shining and provided the perfect backdrop for the festivities, enhancing the already joyful atmosphere.”

Last year, Springfest opened as planned and attendees were able to enjoy the first two days. However, a nor’easter swept through the resort that Saturday, forcing officials to cancel the last two days of planned activities.

“This is not the Springfest we had hoped for, but our hardworking employees and vendors did the very best they could with challenging circumstances,” City Manager Terry McGean at the time. “We look forward to a bigger and brighter Springfest in 2023.”

Though no official numbers have been announced, officials report last weekend’s Springfest did have the desired effect of bringing more people to town.

In a resort committee meeting Tuesday, transportation staff said fair weather contributed to an increase in bus and tram ridership, particularly on Saturday. Waters added that the festival grounds were also busy throughout the weekend.

“The crowds were phenomenal, with people from all walks of life coming together to revel in the festivities,” she said. “The highlight of the event was undoubtedly the outstanding crafts showcased by talented artisans, captivating visitors with their creativity and craftsmanship. The entertainment lineup was equally impressive, with a mix of free performances and paid acts that left everyone in awe.”

Festivities began last Thursday 4, and continued through Sunday, May 7. Springfest not only featured works of art and fine crafts presented by more than 200 artists, but an array of food vendors, family activities, and national and regional acts.

“From the nostalgic melodies of Shadows of the 60s to the electrifying performance by Collective Soul, the music resonated through the air, creating a magical ambiance,” Waters said. “The cherry on top was Marty Stewart’s captivating performance, captivating the audience with his unmatched stage presence and undeniable talent. Fun fact, Marty Stewart actually played at the first ever Springfest, so it was a real treat to have him back again.”