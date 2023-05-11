WPS Students Place in Optimist International Essay Competition

Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) sophomore Angeline Todorov and freshman Jude Damouni each placed third in the Ocean City – Berlin Optimist International Essay Competition. Damouni went on to place first in the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club Oratorical contest, in both the club and zone level competitions, which included competitors from Sussex and Wicomico counties. The topic of the four-minute speech was “Discovering the Optimism in Me.”

Students C

Angeline Todorov

Students B

Jude Damouni