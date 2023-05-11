BERLIN – All the spring sports teams for Stephen Decatur High School are seeded high in the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) postseason tournaments, which are now underway.

On Monday, in the first home Bayside Conference championship game of the night, Easton defeated Decatur’s boys lacrosse team, 15-9, getting out and early and cruising to a comfortable win.

Freshman John Fohner had three goals on the day. Freshman Ashton March and Luke Popielaski added two goals. Graham Geiser had two assists on the day. The boys record stands at 9-4 on the season.

Moving into the post season and the MPSSAA Class 2A playoffs, Decatur is the No. 2 seed in the region and will battle Bennett on Friday night in the region semifinals. If Decatur wins over Bennett, as it did 18-6 on April 28. it will likely set up a rematch with Easton in the region finals.

Decatur’s girls lacrosse team lost the Bayside Conference championship at home on Monday to Queen Anne’s 9-3. The loss dropped the team’s record to 8-5 on the season.

Queen Anne’s overmatched the Seahawks from the start to gain the conference crown and remain undefeated. Junior Sadie Kauffman scored twice and senior Kayla Brady added a goal in a losing cause.

Despite the loss, Decatur is the No. 1 seed in its region in the MPSSAA Class 2A playoffs. Decatur will host the winner of the Bennett-Easton game in the region semifinals. Decatur lost to Bennett, 8-6, on May 5 and crushed Easton, 19-6, on April 17.

Boys Baseball: Decatur ended its regular season last Friday with a thrilling 2-1 win over Cape Henlopen, improving its season record to 17-2. Cape fell to 12-4-1 on the season.

Cape was first on the board scoring off an error and a hit to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Junior Ryder Swanson crushed a leadoff third inning homer to tie the game at 1-1. The game stayed at 1-1 until the top of the seventh inning when with two outs and a full count senior AJ Kolb delivered a clutch single scoring Swanson for the go-ahead run. Matt Wright was dominate on the mound for the win.

Decatur scored a No. 1 regional seed in the MPSSAA Class 3A baseball tournament. Decatur plays May 13 against the winner of the Crofton-Bennett game Thursday.

Girls Softball: The girls softball team at Decatur ended its regular season on a high note last week with a crushing of Easton, 16-2, improving its record to 16-2 on the year.

As the No. 1 regional seed in the MPSSAA Class 3A region of the softball tournament, the Seahawks will square off in the region semifinals on May 15 at home against the winner of the Arundel-Chesapeake game.