Things I Like – May 12, 2023

by

Friday afternoons off

The view looking south from the Inlet jetty

Learning a new word

Church bells in the distance

Hot and dry weekends

A longer than expected ride on a wave

Hot corn on the cob

Teens goofing around together

The first pool dip of the year

Rainy Sunday nights at home

Clothes straight from the dryer

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.