OCEAN CITY — Get ready for one of the hottest car shows on the East Coast, the 32nd Annual Cruisin Ocean City, as it returns to the resort area, May 18-21.

The nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,000 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more. While the main events take place at the beachside Inlet Parking Lot and the Ocean City Convention Center, there will be various citywide locations.

Scheduled to appear at this year’s Cruisin will be Joe and Amanda Martin from the hit show Iron Resurrection. Joe and Amanda Martin will be at the Inlet on Friday and inside the convention center on Saturday meeting fans. Also, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the classic movie American Graffiti, Mackenzie Phillips and Candy Clark will be inside the convention center on Thursday and Friday and at the Inlet on Saturday. Plus make sure to check out the movie show cars display inside the convention center on Thursday and Friday. Additional entertainment includes Deejay Seaside Jimmy, Cruisin Gold Deejay, the 8th Annual Pin Up Contest, a Neon and LED light car show, a pedal car show, drive-in movies, bingo, live music and much more. New this year there will also be a Husband Calling Contest Friday afternoon on the Inlet stage.

Back by popular demand, The Doo Wop Project, featuring members of the hit Broadway musicals “Jersey Boys” and “Motown the Musical,” will be shaking up the stage of the Ocean City Performing Arts Center, Thursday May 18 at 8 p.m. The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop music from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to some of the biggest hits on the radio today. Throughout the show the audience is taken on a journey from foundational tunes by groups such as the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through their influences on the sounds of Smokey Robinson, the Temptations and the Four Seasons and all the way to Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the OC Box Office. For additional information visit www.OceanCityConcerts.com. Only a few concert tickets remaining!

Some of the country’s top national names will be showcasing their products in manufacturers midway at the Inlet Parking Lot. Plus, at the convention center, there will be Gateway Classic Cars and vendors both inside and outside selling automotive merchandise along with arts & crafts, jewelry, T-shirts and many other specialty items. There will also be a Car Corral, Swap Meet and Artwork Contender Showcase inside the Convention Center.

Additional Cruisin Ocean City highlights are the special Boardwalk parades that will take place Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings at 8 a.m. from 27th Street to the Inlet lot.

On Sunday, the Grand Finale Awards will take place at the Inlet. Before Cruisin comes to an end there will be more than 500 trophies, plaques and awards presented plus over 3,000 giveaways.

Spectator tickets are $15 a day for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 18-20, and $10 a day for Sunday, May 21, good at the Inlet and Convention Center. Children under 14 are free with an adult. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday with the Grand Finale Awards starting at 2 p.m. For additional information visit www.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.

Cruisin Ocean City promoters issued a statement this week calling safety “our number one priority.” The statement added, “The event does not tolerate unlawful activities or the disrespect of Ocean City. During Cruisin the town of Ocean City will be classified as a Special Event Zone where there will be increased fines for speeding, negligent/reckless driving, spinning wheels and alcohol related offenses. We encourage everyone that comes to Ocean City for Cruisin, both participants and spectators, to respect the town and abide by the rules. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. We look forward to a wonderful and safe Cruisin Ocean City for 2023 and years to come.”