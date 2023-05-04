Worcester County Garden Club Held Poetry Contest

Students CWorcester County Garden Club Poetry Contest pushed writers to develop their work with special attention to word choice and formatting. Joanna Kirby from the Worcester County Garden Club recently celebrated two Stephen Decatur Middle School students who excelled. She is pictured with Macie Groves, seventh grade, club and state levels,first place for your poem entitled, The Harmony of Nature, and Areti Gjikuria, eighth grade, club and state levels, first place for poem entitled, The Bees’ Garden.