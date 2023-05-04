First State Detachment Donates to Marine Corps League National Organization

eThe First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League donated more than $21,000 in 2022 to the national organization that provides care for critically ill and injured service members, veterans and military families from all branches of service. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan and Bob Broderick of the First State Marines are pictured before the start of the 2022 Semper-Fi Bike, Walk, and Run event.