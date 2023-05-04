Pictured, from left, are Wor-Wic Community College veteran students and graduates Tonya Brooks, Calvin McCardell, Shyann Sikes and Jim Reich; Jason M. King, director of veterans services; and Bobby Cook and Brian Lee, veteran graduates, celebrating the college being honored as a Top 10 Military Friendly school. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY — Wor-Wic Community College was named in the top 10 in the nation as a Military Friendly School in the small community college category for 2023-2024 by VIQTORY, a veteran-owned company whose mission is to assist military personnel transitioning into civilian life. This is the 12th year in a row the college has received the military friendly designation.

The Military Friendly Schools list honors the colleges, universities and trade schools nationwide that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members and veterans as students. Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey.

“Our standards provide a benchmark that promotes positive outcomes and support services that better the educational landscape and provide opportunity for the military community,” said Kayla Lopez, national director of military partnerships, Military Friendly. “This creates a competitive atmosphere that encourages colleges to evolve and invest in their programs consistently. Schools who achieve awards designation show true commitment in their efforts, going over and above that standard.”

Wor-Wic adheres to Veterans Affairs (VA) standards and offers a variety of educational support services to veterans. Jason M. King, director of veterans services, is available at Wor-Wic to help current and prospective students who are veterans or active military personnel and their families.

“Wor-Wic’s veteran, military and eligible dependent student enrollment averages 300 students per year taking both credit and non-credit courses,” King said. “Veterans, active-duty members, National Guard, reservists and eligible family members can use one of several VA GI Bill educational benefits while attending college. In addition to VA educational benefits, eligible military students can use their active duty or reserve tuition assistance while attending Wor-Wic.”

King said a number of campus efforts led to the college’s elevated ranking this year. “Wor-Wic offers priority registration to our veteran and military students who enroll in credit courses,” he said. “Our Veterans Upward Bound program helps veterans succeed in college, and we offer a nice veteran-military student lounge and computer lab on campus.”

Visit www.militaryfriendly.com for the complete Military Friendly Schools list.

Veterans or active military personnel interested in pursuing higher education can contact King at [email protected] or 410-334-2882.