A memorial has been created at the site of Gavin Knupp’s case on Gray’s Corner Road. File Photo

BERLIN – Felony charges were filed last Friday in the hit-and-run tragedy that claimed the life of a local teen last summer.

Seventeen charges in all were filed against Tyler Allen Mailloux, 22, of Berlin in Gavin Knupp’s death last July. Knupp was 14 years when he was struck and killed crossing Greys Corner Road as a pedestrian July 11, 2022. Four of the charges are felonies and carry the potential for jail time.

Charges filed by State’s Attorney Kris Heiser’s office in Worcester County Circuit Court on April 28 were failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving bodily injury, two counts of violation of 20-102 knew, reasonably knew accident might result in serious bodily injury and injury occurred, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury, failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving death, two counts of violation of 20-102 knew, reasonably knew accident might result in death & death occurred, failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving death, two counts of failure of driver involved in accident to render reasonable assistance to injured person, two counts of failure of vehicle driver in accident to report bodily injury, death, attending vehicle damage, property damage to nearest police, failure of vehicle driver involved in accident to give insurance policy information and four counts of failure vehicle driver within 15 days after accident result in body injury, death to furnish required report to administration.

Under Maryland’s Transportation code, leaving the scene of an accident in resulting in bodily injury is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000. The maximum penalty jumps to 10 years in prison and $10,000 when the accident results in death.

On Monday morning, Gavin’s father Ray posted on the “Do It For Gavin – Justice for Gavin” Facebook page Monday morning, “Times up Tyler Mailloux. Charges are filed. #f—youtyler #seeyouincourt”

Through attorney Neil Dubovsky, the family issued an official statement Monday.

“We are immensely grateful to Kris Heiser and her team for the diligence and hard work that led to the filing of these criminal charges against the defendant Tyler Mailloux. We also again want to express our appreciation to our family, friends and the entire community for their love and support. We will forever be grateful for the strength you have given us to keep fighting and we have only just begun,” the statement read. “This presents an important step towards accountability for Gavin’s death, but it is just a step in that direction. Let there be no confusion – we will not rest until that process is completed, both through this criminal prosecution in addition to pursuing any and all available civil remedies.”

An initial appearance for Mailloux before Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley is set for May 31.

Tiffany Knupp, Gavin’s mom who lives in Ocean Pines, told WBOC on Monday the charges finally being filed had her “overwhelmed” at this first step in the legal process.

“I thought it was going to be one of those days you feel justice is finally here and we do, I do, but at the same time now we have to see him face to face,” she said. “I think the hardest thing for me this morning was to see the case number and realize my son is now a case number. It’s tough, it’s a whole new … there’s a lot of feelings involved. It’s been so hard to get to this point. We want to thank everyone in this community who has given us the strength to push through everything we have pushed through to this point.”

The Knupp family from the beginning have maintained their confidence in law enforcement and the State’s Attorney’s Office. She reiterated the faith she had in the investigation and understood charges would take time.

“We wanted them to do their due diligence. We were never worried this would not happen,” Knupp said. “Being on the inside of this, you know how long it takes for a case like this. When someone doesn’t come forward and admit what they have done after they have killed a child, it takes a while to build that case and they had to do it from scratch. They got there and here we are today.”

Back on July 11, a black Mercedes was driving eastbound around 10:45 p.m. on Grays Corner Road, a short cut used by locals to avoid the Routes 589 and 50 traffic light that runs parallel to Route 50 between Glen Riddle Lane and Route 589. The vehicle struck and killed Knupp, who had exited a vehicle driven by his sister Summer to take a picture of a stuffed deer head hanging on a telephone pole. While returning to his sister’s car, he was struck by the Mercedes. Summer Knupp tried to administer CPR on her little brother while calling 911. Knupp was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital shortly after the collision.

The vehicle fled the scene and did not return. Police reportedly canvassed the area. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, six days after the incident, at 1;30 a.m., the Mercedes identified as the vehicle in the collision was seized from a home in the Ocean Reef community. The vehicle, which reportedly matched the suspected damages sustained in the collision, was towed to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for further processing.

A press release stated, “Maryland State Police continue the search for the individual operating the Mercedes at the time of the incident. Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the operator of the suspected vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721. The investigation continues…”

Amid innuendo and speculation about one or more employees’ connection to the hit-and-run fatality, Matt Ortt Companies, which operates the Ocean Pines food operations, including the yacht club, as well as several other local restaurants, issued a statement last July on social media confirming a partner in the business had some level of involvement in the situation. The statement, which was ultimately removed from social media after a scathing response from community members, defended partner Ralph DeAngelus, whose girlfriend is the mother of the alleged motorist Mailloux.

“On behalf of Matt Ortt Companies, we are aware of a tragic event that has brought pain and heartache to multiple families and our thoughts are with all of those involved. With all of the speculation surrounding this event, I feel the need to say something publicly. I have been in business with Ralph DeAngelus for three decades as a leader, mentor, and partner. During that time, Ralph has always been a man of integrity, which is how he has built such a stellar reputation in our town,” a statement from Managing Member Matt Ortt read. “Over the past few years, Matt Ortt Companies has added substantially to the area by revitalizing the Ocean Pines food and beverage operations and starting two new popular restaurants, all of which employ over 400 members of this community. At this time, my focus will be to continue to operate Matt Ortt Companies to the same high standards to which we have always held ourselves.”

The statement continued, “For obvious reasons, Ralph cannot speak about this matter. However, he has said to me directly: ‘In the end, the truth will come out, and it will prove me to be the man you always thought I was.’ I will take him, as I always have, at his word, and I hope the community at large will as well. Ralph has never violated the trust that I put in him, and I don’t expect that to ever change. As the Managing Member of the Matt Ortt Companies, and on behalf of the management team, we stand fully behind Ralph’s word and will continue to wait for all the facts to come out as the investigation proceeds.”

In late July, another statement issued by Matt Ortt Companies partners to the general manager of the Ocean Pines Association continued to defend DeAngelus. “Neither Ralph DeAngelus nor his business partners were involved in the tragic accident on Grays Corner Road on July 11th.

When Ralph DeAngelus was made aware of the accident on July 12th, he facilitated the immediate notification to authorities.

Despite reaching out to the authorities on July 12th, police investigators did not actually contact the DeAngelus family attorney until July 15th. On that date, the attorney made arrangements with law enforcement to deliver the car to the Maryland State Police Berlin barracks.

On July 17th, law enforcement officials executed a search and seizure warrant at the DeAngelus home to take the vehicle in question.

As previously instructed by members of the legal community, the vehicle had been preserved in its original condition to not disrupt the integrity of the investigation.

The Matt Ortt Companies has immediately responded to requests from investigators in the aftermath of this tragedy.

We, in the most sincere and humble manner possible, ask the Board be patient as members of law enforcement complete their investigation and determine how to assign accountability. As you can imagine, this is a terrible time. That said, we understand that the process is as important as the outcome.

Understandably, this unthinkable tragedy has created severe sadness in the greater Ocean Pines community. On behalf of our more than 400 caring and dedicated employees, we again convey our deepest sympathies to the Knupp family – our collective prayers remain. There is nothing more important than supporting the Knupp family during this time.”

Last November, Ortt apologized to the community in a statement that also announced the official disassociation of his company from DeAngelus.

“In the days following the devastating and sudden loss of Gavin Knupp, I made a terrible mistake by blindly and publicly advocating for my long-term business partner, Ralph DeAngelus,” said Matt Ortt Companies co-founder Matt Ortt. “I issued a supportive written statement that was based solely on my trust in Mr. DeAngelus without contemplating the deep-seated pain my stance would cause. My actions were insensitive, inappropriate and showed very poor judgement. In hindsight, I should have waited until independently verified investigative facts were available before offering an opinion. I deeply apologize and regret my actions. I have always, and very firmly believed, that anyone who is directly involved in, or who has any information about the accident, should immediately come forward and communicate what they know to authorities. There is nothing more important than full disclosure and accountability.”

Additionally, the statement addressed the DeAngelus separation.

“In the weeks and months following the devastating and sudden loss of Gavin Knupp, the partnership team strongly considered removing Mr. DeAngelus from the company. However, what prevented the move to this point was the partners’ belief that it was vitally important to be patient and allow the investigative process to independently move forward before deciding Mr. DeAngelus’ future. We were hoping to better understand all of the facts, and each person’s role on the night of the accident, with investigative certainty. There is no question that process is as important as outcome. … While it had been everyone’s collective hope the criminal justice process would move much more quickly, unfortunately, this has not been the case. Furthermore, it appears the investigation remains open with no indication given as to when that process may be completed. As a result, Matt Ortt Companies’ partners decided to wait no longer and moved forward with Mr. DeAngelus’ divestment and removal. Additionally, both Kearston (Frey) and her son, Tyler (Mailloux), are no longer affiliated with the company in any way.”

In March of this year, OPA Board President Doug Parks called out the “Do It For Gavin” Facebook group for “harassment” of the Ocean Pines community.

“Beyond the foundation that was created in Gavin’s honor and the wonderful things that have been accomplished, a Facebook group named Do It For Gavin was formed to among other things, share information and opinions regarding the issue. We have been told that for the most part the group discussed things in a reasonable manner but at some point, the tone changed from sharing information to targeting businesses and conducting protests and boycotts,” Parks said. “Quite frankly, while some may disagree, we see no issue at all with that course of action. However, their actions also included bullying of the business staff, bullying of children at school and threatening organizations, customers and OPA board members. Their actions demonstrated a move away from justice to a support for vengeance.”

The statement continued, “What we have issue with is, given that the targeted business has been sold, the group has now turned its attention to Ocean Pines. Their tactics have been to bully and threaten organizations and entertainment providers from having events at our Yacht Club. As an example, because of the harassment that was going on the in the community by this group the Ravens Roost organization decided to move their planned fundraising event from the Yacht Club to another location. The Veterans Memorial Fund-Raising event was disrupted by this group as the planned entertainer backed out from performing. Organizers were told if the event was held at the Yacht Club, that the Memorial was going to be vandalized. On another note, the band that was scheduled to perform at the St. Patrick’s Day event last week backed out at the last minute due to being harassed by this group. Do these actions convey a desire for justice or vengeance?”

The motorist who struck and killed Knupp, who was crossing Grays Corner Road at night as a pedestrian, has been linked to the yacht club as his mother and stepfather both worked there last summer. The motorist fled the scene of the collision and has yet to turn himself in. The vehicle involved in the collision was confiscated by police shortly after the fatality at the alleged motorist’s family home. No other public press releases have been released by police since the vehicle was discovered.

ince last summer’s tragedy, the Knupp family has released official statements through attorney Neil Dubovsky. Family members and supporters have commented on social media and local television and radio broadcasts, but media statements have typically come through the attorney. In response to the statement from Parks, Dubovsky said the family will not be engaging in a back-and-forth with the elected official, releasing instead a statement that read, “We see no reason to respond to a statement which confirms that the OPA elevates its own interests above those of the residents they were elected to serve. We remain focused on the Foundation and honoring Gavin’s memory.”

The Gavin Knupp Foundation has raised $47,265 as of Feb. 21 with $36,842 coming through the 1st Annual Gavin Knupp Foundation Benefit held at Sinepuxent Brewing Company off Route 611 in October. To date, $8,244 has been distributed to local charities — $2,000 to the Ocean City Surf Club, $6,244 to a bingo event at Sterling Tavern to raise for an 11-year-old local girl fighting for life and $4,000 set aside for a local resident or two to attend Camp Woodward on a scholarship.