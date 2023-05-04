BERLIN – The following is a review of recent Stephen Decatur High School’s spring sports games.

Stephen Decatur’s boys’ lacrosse team had an easy time with Bennett on Monday, earning an 18-6 win over the Bayside foe. Luke Popielaski had five goals and John Fohner and Graham Geiser each pumped in four goals. Freshman Ashton March scored two goals and dished five assists.

On Wednesday at Parkside, Decatur secured the Bayside South championship with a 17-8 victory. Decatur will vie for the conference title on Monday against Bayside North winner Easton at home. Decatur lost to Easton 15-8 on the road on April 3.

Decatur’s girls softball team’s 15-game win streak was snapped Monday at Mardela with a 3-2 loss. The win propelled Mardela to the Bayside Conference Championship game vs Bayside North champion Cambridge.

The Seahawks and Warriors were tied 2-2 heading into the last half of the sixth inning, but Mardela was able to score to win 3-2. For Mardela, pitcher Ava Twilley was strong, going seven innings and allowing just three hits and striking out seven. For Decatur, Madison McGinnis took the pitching loss, allowing just three runs on six hits and striking out four. On offense, Bailey Griffin, Sarah Smith and Kiara Taylor each had a hit.

Decatur moved to 15-2 on the season after the loss while Mardela improved to 18-1.

On Wednesday against, Decatur got back on track with a 11-1 rout behind a strong mound outing by Leah Simpson who struck out even over five innings. The team had 16 hits on the day including with Simpson, Emily Blume and Madison Donoway each recording three hits.

Decatur’s girls’ lacrosse team improved its record to 8-3 on the season with Wednesday’s crushing of Parkside, 19-3. Decatur is on a hot streak with recent wins over Kent Island, 7-6, and Cambridge, 22-0. Decatur played Bennett last night.

On Wednesday against Parkside, senior Audrey Mumford continued her great season with five goals. Sadie Kauffman added four goals to pace the Seahawks. Shelby Rosemond added two goals and two assists in the win.