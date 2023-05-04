OC Elementary Students Take “BoardWALK Fitness Walk”

Students EEach year, Ocean City Elementary School students along with physical education teachers Tracey Drocella and Mark Engle and their classroom teachers participate in a “BoardWALK Fitness Walk”.  This fitness walk is an event that brings awareness and understanding of cardio-respiratory endurance training to provide a better understanding of the benefits of lifetime fitness activities.  During the field trip, students walk the entire boardwalk and participate in a Beach & Water Safety lesson given by the OCBP.   Pictured are students from Leona Lavin’s first grade class.