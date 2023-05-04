“Gilligan’s Island, The Musical” Completed Two-Night Run

aRobert Forester, vice-president of the Lower Shore Performing Arts Company and director of “Gilligan’s Island, The Musical” that completed a two-night run at the Ocean City Center for the Arts to sold-out audiences, presented John Sisson, president of the Art League of Ocean City, a framed print in appreciation of the partnership of the arts organizations. The print is of a painting by Kathryn Redden, shown right, who produced the musical and played Mrs. Howell in the show.