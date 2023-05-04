Worcester Preparatory School (WPS) hosted the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) to present Good Citizen and essay contest awards last month. The WPS winners of the American History essay contest, open to grades 5 through 8, were: Grade 6, second place, Jack Jarvis; Grade 7, second place, Elena Gjoni; Grade 8, second place, Gavin Mann; Grade 6, first place, Collin Hastings; Grade 7, first place, Noa Bouzaglo; and Grade 8, first place, Sophia Poffenberger. Hastings and Poffenberger went on to win at the state level. WPS freshman, Jude Damouni won first place in the Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest, open to grades 9 through 12. Pictured, front from left, are Bouzaglo, Hastings, Gjoni and Jarvis; back, from left, are Mann, Damouni and Poffenberger. Worcester Prep DAR Good Citizen Riley Moyer is not pictured.