As part of the Worcester Preparatory April Honor Society Inductions, five students were inducted to the chapter of the International Thespian Society and eight students were inducted to the National Art Honor Society on April 20. Above left, National Art Honor Society inductees pictured with teachers were, front, digital media teacher Nancy Raskauskas, Natasha Richter, Chris Todorov, Logan Ginnivan and Middle/Upper School art teacher George Zaiser. Back, from left, are students Haris Gjikuria, Austin Gentry, Caitlyn Hoen, Griffin Jones and Mason Williams. Above right, the International Thespian Society inductees were, front, Upper School dance/drama director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona, Moorea Phillips, Lebby Becker and WPS Middle/Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby; and, back, students Sara Freih, Natalie Chadwell and Elaina Elrick. Submitted Photos