BERLIN — American Municipal Power, Inc. has announced the American Public Power Association (APPA) has presented the Town of Berlin with a Certificate of Excellence in Reliability.

The Certificate of Excellence in Reliability recognizes utilities that placed in the top 25 percentile of reliability nationwide in 2022, as measured against the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data. The APPA helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through its eReliability Tracker service and compares the data to national statistics tracked by the EIA. AMP covers the cost of subscription to the eReliability Tracker service for all of its members.

“Berlin’s commitment to reliable electric service is commendable,” said Jolene Thompson, AMP president and CEO. “This recognition shows how dedicated Berlin Electric Utility Department is to serving its customers.”