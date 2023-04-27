OCDC Presented Public Art Award

dThe Art League of Ocean City staff joined co-worker Aubrey Sizemore at Shenanigan’s on April 19 as the OCDC presented her with their Public Art Award 2023 for her coordination of the Art League’s utility box painting efforts around the resort. Pictured from left to right are John Sisson, board president, Nancy Dofflemyer, development director, Rina Thaler, executive director, Sizemore, award recipient and volunteer coordinator, Katie Brown, gallery director and Kacie Neeb, gallery assistant.