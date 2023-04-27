BERLIN – A love, skill and passion for soccer runs strong for Ben and Zac McGovern, students at Worcester Preparatory School, as each were recently chosen to participate in elite competition overseas.

Sophomore Ben McGovern recently represented Team ISL U16 in the MIC held in Costa Brava, Spain. The MIC is an internationally renowned soccer tournament with over 30 countries represented, this year’s competition included: Liverpool FC, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, and Real Madrid CF. Players for this Barcelona-based team were selected from a multi-tiered nationwide search process. Team ISL faced some of the most challenging opponents in the tournament including last year’s champion Olympique de Marseille. The team’s performance on the pitch was exceptional, and Team ISL emerged as the champions of their bracket with an impressive 6-2 record.

McGovern’s selection to Team ISL is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and talent on the soccer field. He plays soccer year-round for a prestigious regional soccer team, Maryland United FC ECNL 07. A standout for the Mallards varsity soccer even as a freshman and sophomore, McGovern was grateful for the opportunities MUFC has provided him and attributes his success to this great program and the coaching he has received.

Sixth grader, Zac McGovern was recently selected for The Southhampton (SH) North American Select Tour.

He was selected for The SH North American Select Tour at a regional soccer tournament in December, which he attended with his travel team. The nomination provided Zac the opportunity to spend his Easter break training at the Southampton Soccer Academy in England.

Upon receiving the nomination, OC Elevate Coach Dustin Wheelock said, “From the moment Zac came out for our team, we felt his personality and play was infectious. He brings a unique intensity and enjoyment for the game. Zac is always thinking a play ahead, he’s such an intelligent play maker. It came as no surprise to us, when he was selected for this honor…he has such a standout presence on the pitch.”

McGovern spent his time in England learning soccer from the SH development coaches, and even trained alongside the first team as they prepared for their match against Man City. He enjoyed behind-the-scenes access to the St. Mary’s stadium and participated in two international games.

McGovern was the MVP of this year’s middle school boys soccer team and will be a strong addition to the WPS program in years to come.