Fatal Vehicle Fire Investigation Closed

OCEAN CITY – Authorities have closed the investigation into last month’s fatal vehicle fire with a determination it was suicide.

On Tuesday, March 28, at approximately 11:56 p.m., Ocean City Police and Fire Departments responded to 125th Street for a report of a vehicle on fire. Officers located a vehicle on fire in the east parking lot.

Ocean City firefighters extinguished the fire. Emergency personnel located a deceased victim in the vehicle. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and an autopsy. The joint investigation was handled between the Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Ocean City Police Department wishes to remind citizens that if they see something suspicious or have concerns about possible criminal activity occurring in Ocean City, reach out to us. A tip line is available at 410-520-5136, email [email protected] or contact the police department directly at 410-723-6610.

Theft Charges Filed

OCEAN CITY – A woman wanted in Ocean City for an alleged theft case from 2021 has been apprehended.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Ocean City police met with an individual who reported withdraws from his checking account without his authorization. The victim, who was 89 years old at the time, suspected his daughter, Laura Ann Poore, 52, had withdrawn approximately $15,000 from his account without permission. Police then requested and received a subpoena of the victim’s bank records between Jan. 1 and Aug. 1, 2021. Initial records were received one month later. A request for additional information from the bank was not answered until June 15, 2022 when dozens of suspicious paper and electronic transactions were identified by police. Mortgage and insurance payments were noted in the charges, which exceeded $27,000. Additionally, more than 25 debit card transactions totaling $4,509 were noted.

During the investigation, it was learned the victim was not aware his account had debit card access. He said he had never used a debit card with the account.

Additionally, the bank records indicated numerous utility company charges by other individuals as well as mortgage payments.

On July 27, 2021, Ocean City detectives traveled to Marcus Hook, Pa. to meet with Poore and her husband. After questioning, Poore admitted to police her father had helped her pay her bills and she said she paid several bills for other people to help them. She acknowledged to police she had used his account without his permission on several occasions and had also paid for friends’ bills using her father’s account.

Poore was charged with theft $100 to under $1,500; three charges for theft $1,500 to under $25,000; theft scheme $25,000 to $100,000; obtaining property from a vulnerable adult $25,000 to $100,000; unlawful use of a credit card; and fraud $25,000-$100,000.

Poore was initially to appear in Ocean City District Court on Nov. 4, 2022 and failed to appear. An arrest warrant was then issued, and she was charged in person last week.

Knock Out Arrest

OCEAN CITY — Nine months after an incident on the Boardwalk, a Pennsylvania man has been charged with first-degree assault.

On July 31, 2022, an Ocean City police officer on Boardwalk patrol was alerted to an unconscious individual lying on the Boardwalk. The officer was able to wake up the man in short order, and multiple witnesses in the area reported a male had struck the man and ran west on Worcester Street.

A review of CityWatch footage indicated the victim had touched the buttocks of a female walking on the Boardwalk, resulting in her boyfriend sprinting toward the man pushing him down from behind to the Boardwalk. A pushing match then ensued among several individuals with the woman’s boyfriend, Christian A. Reagan, 26, of Allentown, Pa., punching one of the men in the face and then kicking the other in the face while trying to get off the Boardwalk, knocking him out before fleeing the scene in a black Chevy Traverse. Police were able to identify the vehicle’s owner and through social media identify the suspect involved in the fight as well as the woman who was illegally touched. Police interviewed the woman and inquired as to why she did not report the inappropriate touching to the police. She said it was too difficult to recount again.

Reagan was to appear in court in February to face charges for the incident, but he did not show up. An arrest warrant was issued, and he was served last week. Along with the first-degree assault charge, Reagan is also facing two second-degree assault charges. Reagan had active bench warrants out for his arrest in Schuylkill County and Lehigh County in Pennsylvania.

Domestic Assault Incident

OCEAN CITY – A violent domestic situation in a resort hotel this month led to a second-degree assault charge for a Pennsylvania man.

On April 23, Ocean City police responded to a downtown hotel after a woman complained about the disorderly male she was staying with assaulting her. When police arrived, a hotel employee reported a domestic fight involving Cody Brady, 29, of Hanover, Pa., and the female friend. Police located Brady who said the female had thrown coffee on him and refused to take him back home.

A police officer made contact with the woman, who reported being in pain all over her body due to Brady hitting her. After Brady refused to be intimate with the woman, an argument ensued, leading to Brady getting frustrated and punching her in the head with a closed fist, according to charging documents. Police were able to identify other bruises on the victim’s body during questioning. The woman said Brady would not allow her to leave the room despite several attempts. The woman wrote a letter alleging domestic abuse and put in the microwave. The letter was found by police.

Brady was charged with malicious destruction of property, the victim’s cell phone, and second-degree assault.

Brass Knuckles Found

OCEAN CITY – An illegal weapon was found after a traffic stop in Ocean City last week.

On April 18 around 11 p.m., Ocean City police pulled over a vehicle driven by Corey N. Nock, 24, of Princess Anne, for not having both of the required registration stickers on the rear license plate. Upon approach to the driver, the smell of raw marijuana was detected.

Police asked the driver and occupants to exit the vehicle. Nock consented to a search of his person, resulting in silver metal knuckles being discovered. Metal knuckles fall under the Town of Ocean City’s dangerous weapon ordinance.