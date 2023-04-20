BERLIN – A recap of recent games and results for Worcester Prep’s varsity boys and girls lacrosse teams.

On Monday, the girls lacrosse team defeated The Salisbury School 14-11. Leading the way was sophomore Emma Zajdel, who tallied five goals. Also in the box score was freshman Caitlin Shimko, four goals; senior Caitlyn Hoen, two goals; and freshman Lo Malinowski, junior Madilyn Nechay and sophomore Nazli Unal, one goal each. For Salisbury School, senior Grace Pettitt and sophomore Alexandra Collins, five goals each.

On Wednesday, the Mallards were on the road taking on Caravel Academy at the DE Turf Sports Complex, losing 9-7 in a hard fought contest.

Back on April 12, the Mallards rallied from a 6-4 halftime deficit to defeat Gunston, 15-13. Shimko tallied six times with two assists to pace the Mallards. Zajdel added three goals and Malinowski scored twice. Chipping in with one goal apiece were Hoen, sophomore Jayden Scopp, senior Isabella Borsoni and Unal.

The team’s record stands at 5-3 with games next week.

The boys lacrosse stayed hot this week three road victories. The team plays Delmar on Friday. After beginning the season with three straight losses, the Mallards have rattled off five straight victories including a big win over Caravel Academy Wednesday, 21-13.

On April 12, Worcester Prep rolled to a 15-8 win over Gunston. Leading the way with 13 points was senior Griffin Jones, who found the nine times with four assists. Senior Jack Gardner scored three goals and dished four assists. Junior midfielder Dylan McGovern scored twice and added two assists. Goalie Connor Ferguson was strong in goal with 17 saves.

On April 17, Worcester Prep came out fast and furious, piling it on The Salisbury School, 17-8. The Mallards were led by another strong outing from Ferguson (15 saves) between the posts. Pacing the offense was attack with Gardner netting eight goals, Jones added four goals and five assists and sophomore Ryan Mann’s four goals and three assists.

On Wednesday, April 18 at DE Turf Sports Complex, the Mallards, powered by their explosive attack of Jones, Gardner and Mann, jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in the first quarter on the way to the easy road win.