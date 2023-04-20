ARIES (March 21 to April 19): This week offers new opportunities for adventurous Sheep, both personal and professional. Single Sheep could find romance with a Taurus or Scorpio.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your big break is about to happen in the workplace. Expect to hear more about it within a few days. Meanwhile, enjoy some much-needed fun time.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Your past tendency for breaking promises could be catching up with you. You need to reassure a certain someone in your life that this time you’ll keep your word. Good luck.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Watch your tendency to be overcautious in your personal relationships. Give people a chance to show who they are, not who you assume them to be.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Aspects favor closer attention to family matters, especially where it concerns older relatives who might need special care. A co-worker has information that can help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A workplace change causes a temporary delay in your plans. Still, continue working on your project so that you’ll be ready when it’s time to start up again.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Stick with your plans despite some recent disappointments. Persistence will pay off. A family member’s health takes a happy turn for the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your gift for seeing through to the heart of a matter (or the heart of a person) impresses someone who is in a position to make you a very interesting offer.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your colleagues believe in your leadership abilities because you believe in yourself. Your strength inspires others to follow your example.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A sensitive situation needs sensitive handling. Show more patience than you usually do. This will allow everyone time for some really hard thinking.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You are determined to take charge of a difficult situation and turn it around. Good for you. Accept much-needed help and advice from a Libra.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You are able to help people by sensing their deepest pain, but be careful not to let your own emotions get injured. Try to maintain a safe balance.

BORN THIS WEEK: Yours is one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac. You are empathetic and have a deep spiritual core that gives you your great strength.

