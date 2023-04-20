Worcester Prep junior Vanesska Hall was recently named a 2023 Carson Scholar. The Carson Scholars Program recognizes students who demonstrate the highest standards of academic achievement, integrity, civic and social responsibility. With this honor, Hall will receive a $1,000 scholarship award that will be invested for her college education.

Hall was selected as a WPS nominee based on her superb academic record and pledge to volunteer. Currently, she serves as a leader in the WPS Volunteer Club and a cadet with the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. In 2022, she traveled abroad to complete a service project on the Ukrainian border, in addition to many other service commitments throughout her upper school career.

The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 by now retired, world-renowned Johns Hopkins Pediatric Neurosurgeon Benjamin S. Carson, M.D. and his wife, Candy.