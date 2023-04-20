SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Library is now planning for a new Pocomoke branch at the facility’s existing site on Market Street. Though the library has been working with the City of Pocomoke toward erecting a new facility at the site of the old armory, delays have prompted officials to abandon that plan. Instead,…
OCEAN CITY – A first reading of an ordinance to grant air rights above Washington Lane will move forward following a public hearing this week. In a Mayor and Council meeting Monday, officials voted 5-0, with Councilman Peter Buas absent and Councilman Will Savage recusing himself, to proceed with the first reading of an ordinance…
BERLIN – For local Jennifer Hope Wills, the last Broadway performance of “The Phantom of the Opera” was personal. From 2006-2010, Wills performed eight shows a week as the female lead Christine Daaé in the show. Wills, who recently returned to the lower shore and currently serves as a one-on-one educational assistant at Berlin Intermediate…
SNOW HILL– County leaders this week told education officials they were still waiting for more details regarding the school system’s $131 million budget. Commissioner Chip Bertino, president of the board, said during a Worcester County Public Schools budget presentation on Tuesday that officials wanted more details regarding education spending as the county faces an $11…
