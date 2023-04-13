WPS Pre-K Class Hold “Humpty Dumpty Challenge.”

by

Students CThe WPS Pre-K class were excited to see not one egg break following the “Humpty Dumpty Challenge.” Pictured, front from left, are Brendan Gerner, Tuck Padgett, Hannah Farr, Megan Holloway and Amalka Blaskova; second row, Mia Bunting, Gunner Derrickson, Grey Lindsey, Paislynn Hutchins, Claire Coyle and Leroy Johnson-Thomson; and, back, Harper Hunt, Enzo Fitzgerald, Issac Gilliam and William Rafinski.