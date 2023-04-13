Senator Recaps Wins, Losses In General Assembly Session; AGH, Diakonia, OP Fire Station Receive Funding; School Health Education Reform, Room Tax Bills Fail OCEAN CITY – Sen. Mary Beth Carozza said her focus remained on her constituents this legislative session despite a challenging environment in Maryland’s General Assembly. Carozza said she used her committee assignments to support local initiatives and advance Eastern Shore priorities during the legislative session that ended Monday. Several bills she sponsored passed this session,… Read More »

Consultant To Share Views At Berlin Growth Discussion; Citizens Encouraged To Attend April 20 Meeting BERLIN – The internationally known urbanist and planner who visited Berlin earlier this month will share his thoughts on the town at a public meeting next week. Citizens are invited to the Berlin library on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m. to hear from Dhiru Thadani, the planner who visited the town last week. Thadani… Read More »

General Assembly Passes Offshore Wind Legislation; Local Officials Share Concerns OCEAN CITY – Legislation passed in the General Assembly to expand offshore wind energy in Maryland is being met with both praise and frustration from local stakeholders. On Monday, the Maryland General Assembly passed the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act, which will, among other things, increase the state’s offshore wind generation goals from… Read More »