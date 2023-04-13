OC Elementary Participates in 2nd Annual Tournament of Books

by

NEW StudentsFourth grade students in Heather Robins’ class at Ocean City Elementary School had the opportunity to participate in the 2nd Annual Tournament of Books.  Students had to read 16 books from November to March and each Friday during March they would vote to see which books moved forward in the competition. Students are pictured above with the winning book, Escaping the Giant Wave by Peg Kehret.