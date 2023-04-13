BERLIN – Next month’s Bay Day event will feature 30-plus environmental exhibitors and demonstrations, along with live music, food, and family activities.

The 4th Annual Bay Day event returns to White Horse Park in Ocean Pines on Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bay Day, a collaborative conservation effort from the Maryland Coastal Bays Program and Ocean Pines Association, is aimed to spread watershed education and help improve the health of the waterways that shoulder the residential shores of Ocean Pines.

This free, family-friendly event caters to all age groups through hands-on activities, free boat tours, live music, local food trucks, live animal exhibits, and more.

“We are excited to bring Bay Day back this year for the fourth time,” MCBP Education Coordinator Liz Wist said. “Bay Day is a great way for community members to learn more about how they can make changes that, over time, have a strong positive impact on our Coastal Bays.”

Wist added, “People should feel welcome to come and stay all day. They can learn about the shore’s amazing environmental organizations, take a boat tour of the St. Martin River, listen to music, pick up a native plant, and participate in educational hands-on activities.”

Bay Day will feature more than 30 conservation partners, including Delmarva Discovery Museum, Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum, Chincoteague Bay Field Station, Assateague Coastal Trust, Protectors of the St. Martin River, and many more. The first 200 attendees will receive a canvas bag, hand-painted by students from Worcester County Public Schools. Otto Grundman will be providing the live music at the event.

This year, the workshop pavilion is being revamped to the Exploration Station. Here you can participate in stations that explore the many ways you can help protect our Coastal Bays and become part of their story; come learn how to conduct a horseshoe crab survey, collect plastic nurdles, and see an oyster cage being built.

The recycling station will be back this year. Community members can bring their plastic grocery bags, alkaline batteries, and old phones to drop off for proper recycling. Go Green OC will also be onsite to collect compost.

For more information on the compost and recycling program, and for weekly Bay Day updates, visit the “Bay Day in Ocean Pines 2023” event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/528628399344625/?ref=newsfeed.