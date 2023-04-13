Charm Girls Present Birthday Tribute

fOn April 5 the Charm Girls Chapter 74007 from Berlin visited 99-year-old member Mildred Briddell of Seaford to present her with a Birthday Tribute from Del. Gov. John Carney. The tribute was presented by Ambassador Mable Jarmon and chapter members Nikole Thomas, Eunice Morris, Helen Whaley, Joyce Harris-Cottman and Jacquelyn Whaley.