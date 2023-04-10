State and local officials are pictured at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Maryland State Police Berlin barrack. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN– Local and state officials joined law enforcement last week to kick off construction of a new Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack with a groundbreaking ceremony.

On Friday, April 7, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Department of State Police, as well as numerous local officials, to participate in the groundbreaking for the new Berlin Barrack V. Construction is expected to be complete in July of next year.

“This $26.8 million dollar facility is a significant achievement for the Eastern Shore and the state, reflecting the steadfast dedication we have to protecting our citizens,” Miller said. “This new barrack will allow our troopers to better meet the needs of the public.

The new barrack will replace the existing facility, which was built in 1976, and modernize it to include the installation of new technology and updated equipment. The new facility will be 24,000 square feet, containing the barrack, a new laboratory, and an additional 4,400 square foot garage. The new laboratory will be expanded to become the Forensic Sciences Division-Berlin. The construction project is estimated to be completed in July 2024.

“The new Berlin Barrack will provide road patrol troopers, criminal investigators and civilian support staff with a modern state-of-the-art facility on the Eastern Shore,” said Maryland Department of State Police Superintendent Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. “As we break ground to commence the replacement of a barrack that has served us well for almost half a century, I am excited about the additional space and upgraded infrastructure which will ultimately enhance the quality law enforcement services we provide to the citizens of Worcester County.”

The new barrack design is in compliance with the International Green Construction Code to achieve energy efficiency and sustainability goals as outlined by the Department of General Services. The building is equipped with LED lighting and occupancy sensors as well as an efficient variable refrigerant volume HVAC system with dedicated outdoor air supply units, which utilize heat recovery. The barrack, laboratory and garage are ADA compliant.

“We are extremely excited to be building a second MSP barrack within the last two years,” said General Services Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “Two years ago we built a barrack in Western Maryland, this year we’re building one on the Eastern Shore—the department continues to do great service across the state.”

During Friday’s ceremony, Lt. Earl Starner, commander of the barrack, introduced the variety of law enforcement representatives present who served the public from the Berlin barrack through the decades.

“Today, the men and women of the Berlin barrack continue to uphold our incredible legacy,” he said. “Every single night, our troopers work hard to keep our highways safe and protect our citizens from drunk drivers.”

He recounted a few of the recent accidents and calls for service troopers responded to and highlighted examples of them volunteering within the local community.

“From a heroic act like apprehending a dangerous criminal to a simple act of kindness like taking a child shopping or changing someone’s tire, the men and women of the Berlin barrack do it all,” he said. “I could continue talking all day describing the incredible work, how the Berlin barrack is always there to answer the call for help.”

Starner said that while the 47-year-old barrack building had served officers well, it was time for an updated facility.

“It is time for a new barrack,” he said. “I look forward to the enhanced security measures, the updated technology, more space, improved working conditions and, after being tucked away behind the woods for so long, I can’t wait to see this beautiful new impressive building center stage on Route 50 for all to see and use.”