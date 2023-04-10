File Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY – Despite an ongoing lifeguard shortage, officials say they will make any necessary changes to ensure the beach is covered ahead of the summer season.

On Monday, Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald presented the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on lifeguard recruitment. While staffing challenges remain, he said the Ocean City Beach Patrol would have two more testing dates before the summer season starts.

“If I factor in the next testing cycles, we’re going to be slightly less than the number we had last summer, and last summer we were down 27 [lifeguards],” he told the commission. “But we may get lucky and increase that number. We still have two tests left.”

A discussion on the need for lifeguards has been an ongoing one in recent months. During budget discussions in March, for example, officials highlighted the beach patrol’s efforts to hire guards ahead of the summer season. And earlier this month, the council agreed to establish end-of-season bonuses and overtime pay for lifeguards, so long as a balanced budget is maintained.

In this week’s commission meeting, City Manager Terry McGean said pay did not seem to be an issue, but rather the lack of qualified applicants. Theobald noted the most recent testing date had 38 registrants, but only 12 showed up and seven were hired.

“I think what you are seeing is we are getting the turnout, but they can’t pass the test …,” McGean said. “The dollar amount is getting people in the door. But you’ve got to be able to swim to be a lifeguard.”

Officials noted the beach patrol could modify its operations and use more equipment to ensure the beach is covered. When asked if the beach patrol had enough ATVs, Theobald said it did.

“Yes, we can get by,” he said. “As time goes by in the future, we may have to increase the number of ATVs just to offset some of the loss in personnel.”

Mayor Rick Meehan said he wanted to ensure the beach patrol had enough resources.

“I can see where we’re going to have to be more mobile out there on the beach,” he said. “If that’s the case, we need to be sure we’ve got the equipment there on hand to be able to achieve that.”

While he acknowledged ongoing staffing issues, Meehan said the town would do everything to ensure the beach has the coverage it needs.

“We have to be careful of the way that’s presented when asked,” he said. Because the first thing someone is going to say is, ‘are you closing beaches this summer?’ The answer is we are not.”

Theobald agreed.

“We will modify any operation necessary to ensure the safety of those on the beach all summer long,” he said. “And we will not be closing any beaches.”

Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro also presented the police commission this week with his update on seasonal recruitment.

With testing concluded, he said the department had 88 seasonal officer applicants and 45 public safety aide (PSA) applicants this year.

He said he anticipates the department to have roughly 30 seasonal officers and 40 PSAs for the coming summer season.

“This year we could end up with a combination just touching 70,” he said. “So we will see less police officers and public safety aids that would be joining us this summer.”

Meehan questioned the number of returning seasonal officers. While the department has six confirmed returning officers, he said the number used to be much higher.

“Why do you think there’s a drop-off in the number of returning police …?” he said. “We used to get a much larger number come back that second year.”

Officials noted those officers are taking jobs in other jurisdictions.

“They can get hired anywhere and be a step above anyone else …,” Buzzuro said. “That’s what happens. Other agencies have vacancies.”

Councilman Peter Buas asked if the four additional, full-time police officers added in the town’s budget would offset the decrease in seasonal personnel.

Buzzuro said it would, but noted those officers would still need to go through the academy.

“Yes, in anticipation of continued decreases in our seasonal force, we have the ability to bolster that with full-time staff,” he said.

Buas also asked if the department had plans to increase its number of full-time officers.

“Do you plan on doing that again next year?” he said.

Buzzuro said the department would have those discussions.

“I want to see where we are at moving forward,” he replied. “There are other factors that come in, but I’m looking forward to the four additional officers coming on board. That will put our total number of 120 from 116 … From there, I’d like to see where we are next summer.”

Buas said he’d like to see new officers enter the academy in January, which would give the department the personnel it would need during the summer months.

McGean agreed.

“We’ve talked about it …,” he said. “It looks like we’re going to need them. But we wouldn’t talk about it until after the summer.”