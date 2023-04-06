Last month 23 Worcester Preparatory School students were inducted into the Pablo Picasso Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and one student into the Societe Honoraire de Francais Chapitre Bastille at the WPS Spanish and French Honor Society Induction Ceremonies. The French Honor Society inductee was Jennifer Kimbrew. The remaining students pictured were inducted into the Spanish Honor Society. Pictured, front from left, are Landon Schul, Lindsay Bruner, Nazli Unal, Emma Zajdel, Danielle Carr, Lillian Doran and and Travis Netting; second row, Jackson Fernley, Jayden Scopp, Kimbrew, Lydia Schwartz, Sydney Tingle, Savannah Palmisano, Abigail Ament, Benjamin McGovern and Michael DePalma; and, back row, Allen Zhang, William Wells, Dillon Scopp, Lucas Nicastro, Jack Lynch, James Haley, Aleksey Klimins and Ryan Mann. Submitted Photos