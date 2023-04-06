Mallard attackmen Ryan Mann and Griffin Jones, front, move the ball behind the net during last Friday’s rout of Cambridge. Photos by Steve Green

BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s lacrosse teams continued their season this week with the boys team winning two games and the girls squad splitting their two contests.

After a dismal 0-3 start with close losses to Bennett and Decatur and a blowout by Easton, the boys’ team has rebounded, winning two straight games before Wednesday’s game with The Salisbury School was canceled because the Dragons didn’t have enough healthy players.

The Mallards had a get right game last Friday at home against Cambridge, winning their first game of the season 17-2. Five-goal outings from senior attackman Griffin Jones and sophomores Ryan Mann and Jack Lynch paced the way. Others in the scorebook were junior Cole Campbell with a goal and assist; freshman Jake Campbell, two assists; and sophomore Dillon Scopp with a goal.

On Tuesday, the Mallards recorded their biggest win of the season, knocking off Sts. Peter and Paul 10-5 behind strong offensive games by seniors Jones and Jack Gardner on attack. Junior goalie Connor Ferguson was huge for the Mallards, recording more than 10 saves.

The girls team stands at 3-2 on the season, defeating Cambridge 17-7 last Friday before being overmatched by the Sabres of Sts. Peter & Paul on Tuesday, 19-2. In the Cambridge win, leading the offensive onslaught, featuring 34 shots, were freshmen Lo Malinowski and Caitlin Shimko with four goals apiece. Seniors Isabella Borsini and Ava Wilsey added three goals apiece. In a losing effort Tuesday in Easton, sophomore Nazli Unal scored two goals and junior goalie Caitlin Williams record eight saves and freshman Chloe March had three saves.