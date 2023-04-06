Before last week’s home game, the Stephen Decatur girls lacrosse team celebrated the life of Lakelyn Draheim, who died in January of brain cancer. Left, Shelby Rosemond and Mia Kemp carry an honorary framed jersey in Draheim’s favorite color of pink. Kira DiPietro gave up her number for the gift because it was Lakelyn’s favorite number. Below, Sadie Kauffman, who had four goals against Sts. Peter and Paul, fires a shot last Friday. Decatur lost to the Sabres 9-8 in overtime. On Tuesday, Decatur smothered Kent Island, 19-1, to improve to 2-2 on the season. Leading the offensive rout were Audrey Mumford and Laila Pascucci, with three goals each, and Rosemond and Morse, with two goals each. Photos by Delmarva Sports Network