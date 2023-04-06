A group of Worcester Prep middle school students attended the Annapolis Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition in February held at the Chesapeake Science Point Charter School in Hanover. The competition included four rounds: a sprint round, the target round, and the team round, which resulted in the final round.

Worcester Prep math teachers Hunter Causey and Kristina Watts coached the students throughout the school year in preparation for this competition. Representing the eighth grade were Isabella Fernley, Isha Garg, Jacob Lev, and Noa Bouzaglo. The seventh grade team included Chloe Holland, Ben Rafinski and Scarlett Shimko. Sixth graders Emerson Bofinger and Zane Freih rounded out the team. The students performed well but were edged out of the final competitive round by a few points.

Pictured, front from left, are Chloe Holland, Zane Freih, Emerson Bofinger, Isha Garg and Scarlett Shimko; and, back, Noa Bouzaglo, Jacob Lev, Isabella Fernley and Ben Rafinski.