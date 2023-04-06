BERLIN – As budget discussions continue in Berlin, officials are expected to review a variety of municipal fees.

During a budget work session this week, council members talked about doubling the business license fee, increasing trash fees and reviewing fees within the planning department. The discussion is expected to occur at a council meeting in May.

“It’d be good to have that information presented,” Councilman Jay Knerr said.

As the proposed budget was being reviewed Monday, Finance Director Natalie Saleh said included in the town’s revenues was an additional $19,000 in revenue tied to a plan to double the business license fee. The fee is currently $75 and would be increased to $150. Knerr asked when potential increases would go into effect if the council wanted to review other town fees.

Saleh said that would be up to the council. While the business license renewal date is July 1, other fees not tied to a specific date could be adjusted any time.

Councilman Dean Burrell asked if the town’s business license fee could vary among businesses. He said he’d like to see downtown businesses pay a higher fee than businesses outside the commercial center.

Saleh said that could certainly be done, as some municipalities charged per square foot or increased if the business held a liquor license. She cautioned, however, that would complicate the process.

“It becomes so complicated to separate each business,” she said.

Upon learning that the town’s trash collection operation was not covering its expenses, officials said they’d also like to consider a fee increase there. Currently, the town’s fees are lower than those charged by private trash companies.

“Making fees competitive is where we’re heading,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

Town Administrator Mary Bohlen said the current fees weren’t covering the town’s expenses.

“The reality is we shouldn’t be undercutting private businesses,” she said.

The council also asked to review the array of fees associated with the planning department. Berlin Fire Company President David Fitzgerald reiterated the need for a review of those fees when he made the fire company’s budget presentation.

“You need to look hard at these public safety impact fees,” he said.

Fitzgerald used Oceans East as an example. He said it replaced an empty farm field and consisted of multiple two- and three-story apartment buildings. When residents of those apartments need help, crews from the Berlin Fire Company and the Berlin Police Department respond.

“You need to look at impact fee structure…,” Fitzgerald said. “Please put that on your radar when you’re looking at fees.”

He acknowledged that the subject of increasing fees wasn’t a popular one.

“People don’t like fees,” he said. “People don’t like taxes. But we have to operate.”

Tyndall encouraged Fitzgerald to email the council any suggestions on that topic as the fee discussion approached.

“I believe the request you make is a reasonable request and very worthwhile,” Burrell said.

Councilwoman Shaneka Nichols also spoke in favor of reviewing fees.

“I’m not going to say it’s going to make a large impact but you’ve got to start somewhere,” she said.

Nichols said growth, particularly the addition of new residential structures, definitely had an impact on the town.

“With growth and development comes increased cost,” she said. “At the end of the day this new facility still has to be manned by the same bodies we have here.”

Staff is expected to compile the necessary information and return it to the council in May for a discussion regarding fees.