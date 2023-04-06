OCEAN CITY – Officials say they continue to address homelessness in Ocean City and throughout Worcester County. In 2018, the Worcester County Health Department, Local Behavioral Health Authority, Department of Social Services, Ocean City Police Department, Diakonia, Ocean City Crisis Coalition, and Atlantic General Hospital joined together to create the Worcester County Homeless Outreach Team…
Read More »
SNOW HILL – Community members expressed their frustration this week with the school system’s actions related to an incident at Snow Hill High School. More than 100 area residents filed into Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Wednesday to share their disappointment regarding a racially charged social media post and the school system’s subsequent reaction to…
Read More »
BERLIN – The town’s board of zoning appeals is set to consider plans for a new building at the Berlin Commons. Next Wednesday, the board of appeals is set to hear a special exception request from Brett and Megan Hines of The Buzz Meadery. The owners hope to erect a three-story building on the section…
Read More »
BERLIN – Municipal officials face a more than $300,000 deficit as budget development gets underway in Berlin. At a work session Monday, town officials started reviewing the proposed $11 million general fund budget. While revenues are increasing due to increasing property values, as proposed the budget still features a roughly a $350,000 shortfall with, according…
Read More »