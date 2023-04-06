Optimist Club Attended Worcester County Teacher of the Year Banquet

eMembers of the Optimist Club attended the Worcester County Teacher of the Year Banquet. Pictured from left to right:  Charlie Smith (a former president of the Optimist Club), Cheryl Brown (member and also the library and media specialist at Stephen Decatur Middle School), Todd Ferrante (member and the president of the Worcester County Board of Education), Christina Dolomount-Brown (Optimist Club president), Lynn Barton (member and principal of SDMS); Mark Shipley (member and assistant principal of SDMS).