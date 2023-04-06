Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Monday: Acapella Chorus

All ladies who love to sing are invited to the Delmarva Woman’s Acapella Chorus, Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway, 6-8 p.m. Contact Mary 410-629-9383 or Carol 302-242-7062.

Every Monday: Bridge Games

Are you interested in joining others for a game of Bridge at the Ocean City 50+ Senior Center? If so, please call or text Tish at 410-804-3971.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a weekly support and education group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. Meetings are held at the Worcester County Berlin Health Department at 9730 Healthway Drive, Berlin from 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Tuesday. 410-289-4725.

Every Tuesday: Beach Cleanup

Beach Heroes, a volunteer Ocean City group, holds cleanups 9-10 a.m. year-round. Trash bags, grippers and gloves provided. Check the Facebook page “Beach Heroes-OC” for weekly meeting locations. All are welcome.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. ­Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

2nd and 4th Thursdays: Caregiver Support Meeting

The Caregiver Support Group will continue to meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the Ocean Pines Library. Meetings will run from 3-4:30 p.m. The meetings are private and confidential.

April 7: Good Friday Service

St. John United Methodist Church will host at 6:30 p.m. Guest speakers include Min. Major Purnell, Rev. Star Purnell, Rev. Eloise Henry-Gordy, Rev. Betty Smith, Min. Sandra Foreman, Sis. Beatrice Spence and Sis. Geraldine Rhock.

April 7: Prayer Service

Good Friday Prayer Service, self-guided prayer stations, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin.

April 7-8: Easter Art & Craft Show and Kids Fun Fair

Convention Center 41st. Street, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities, contests, Beanny the Easter Bunny and more. Artists displaying unique gifts. Adults $5, seniors 60+ $4, students $4, fire/military/police with ID $2, kids 3 & under free. oceanpromotions.info.

April 8: Easter Egg Hunt, Breakfast

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Ocean City invites the public for breakfast with the Easter bunny at 10 a.m. followed by an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. $10 donation for anyone 6 years of age and older. Free for kids 5 and under.

April 9: Resident Golf Day

Ocean Pines Golf Club will feature free greens fees for Ocean Pines residents, playing tips, fun activities, and a chance to learn more about Ocean Pines golf groups. Tee times have been set aside for residents from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Greens fees are free; cart fees are $25 per player for 18 holes and $15 per player for nine holes. An Ocean Pines resident ID card (available at the Ocean Pines Administration Building) must be shown at check in to receive the special rate. Free greens fees are for registered golfers only – no additional riders or walkers are allowed. Representatives from the new Golf Academy in Ocean Pines, the Ocean Pines Men’s Golf Association, the Ocean Pines Ladies’ Golf Association and the Ocean Pines Golf Advisory Committee will be on hand with information and sign-up opportunities. Golf professionals will be on the driving range offering tips, and other fun activities will be available. To make a tee time, call the Golf Shop at 410-641-6057.

April 9: Easter Sunrise Service and Breakfast

6:30 a.m. service at Assateague State Park; breakfast follows at Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Highway, Berlin.

April 9: Sunrise Service

Wilson United Methodist Church, 10722 Bishopville Rd., Bishopville will hold a 6:30 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service followed by fellowship breakfast 9:15 a.m. Easter Service Pastor Paul Sherwood.

April 12: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50-Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will be the new Atlantic General Hospital CEO Donald Owrey. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.

April 13: Memorial Ceremony

The Ocean Pines Garden Club will once again hold its Arbor Day Memorial Ceremony at Pintail Park at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony is held to honor and remember friends and family who passed away in 2022. The ceremony includes a tree planting, music by the Delmarva Chorus, a bagpiper, readings by garden club members, and commemorations by local dignitaries. All are welcome.

April 13: Membership Meeting

At 6:30 p.m., the Worcester County NAACP will hold General Membership Meeting (Zoom). The keynote speaker will be Officer Jonette Miller of Ocean City Police Department. She is the first full-time African American female police officer for OCPD and is being recognized in a Women’s History Month Celebration. For more information call 443-944-6701 and visit Worcester County N.A.A.C.P. Facebook page for Zoom link.

April 14: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church is hosting from 4-6 p.m. Carryout but eating inside an option as well with bake table available. Cost is one crab cake sandwich meal, $14; two crab cake sandwich meal, $24; and one crab cake sandwich, $10.

April 15: Bikers For Autism Ride

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the 2nd Annual Bikers for Autism ride in Ocean City to raise funds for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Bike registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at The Cork Bar (motorcycles park along Wicomico Street) followed by the ride, escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s departments. Following the ride, join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation and other enthusiasts from 12:30 to 3 p.m. for a block party sponsored by The Cork Bar, The Bearded Clam and Crawl Street Tavern with live music from Shots Fired. The $25 registration fee (cash only) includes a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages.

All are welcome to join the ride and the block party. There will be silent auctions, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle. www.acsgwc.org.

April 15: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church on 1301 Philadelphia Avenue from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 16-30: OC Restaurant Week

Citywide special menus, great deals at participating restaurants throughout Ocean City. Tempt your taste buds. oceancityrestaurantweek.com.

April 19: Town Cats Benefit

From 5-10 pm. Shotti’s Point Lunas (formerly Full Moon Saloon) will be donating a portion of sales to Town Cats. Check out the new menu and support your local cat rescue.

April 21: Putt Putt Benefit

Women Supporting Women, a local non-profit organization providing awareness, education and support to individuals who are affected by breast cancer, will hold the first annual “Putt the Night Away” miniature golf fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. at Old Pro Golf – Under the Sea indoor course on 68th Street in Ocean City. Family and friends are invited to an evening of unlimited mini golf play that includes a Hole in One Contest, basket raffle and a meet and greet photo op with Mermaid Tasha, the Marlin Mermaid. Entry for adults is $15 and $10 for children 12 and under which includes unlimited mini golf play, one slice of pizza and a bottle of water.

April 22: Earth Day Cleanup

The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee will host its Bay to Beach Cleanup to celebrate Earth Day 2023. Event begins at Town Hall at 8:30 a.m. Refreshments, supplies, door prize raffles and a commemorative token will be provided. Rain or shine event.

April 22: Drive Thru Church Luncheon

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including peas and dumplings, and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 22: Clean-Up Day

The annual Berlin Clean-Up Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Dedicated volunteers are needed to help for a few hours to celebrate Earth Day by giving Berlin’s Parks, downtown, and neighborhoods, a spring cleaning.

There are several opportunities for volunteers assisting the Berlin Horticultural Advisory Committee with planting gardens in the parks and downtown from 8:30 until 10:30 a.m. and helping with low maintenance planting, weeding, raking, mulching, and trash pick up downtown and in the Parks.

The main clean-up areas are Stephen Decatur Park on Tripoli Street, Henry Park on Flower Street, Heron Park on Old Ocean City Boulevard and in the downtown commercial district. Some supplies will be available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own. Rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows are always need-

ed. This is a great opportunity for students to earn service hours.

Clean-up of Hudson Branch will also be needed; this activity is not for young children. Heavy clothes and boots are recommended. For general park clean-up, sign up at any of the parks starting at 8:30 a.m.; Hudson Branch sign-up is at Henry Park.

Volunteers can also choose to spend their time anywhere they feel needs attention. Trash pickup will be available; items for pickup will need to be placed in one location in the clean-up area and the Town must be contacted so that crews are a-ware of the location. Volunteers are asked to sign in and pick up supplies at the town’s parks and at the Berlin Welcome Center starting at 8:30 a.m.

April 23: Kennedy-King Dinner

The Democratic Central Committee of Worcester County will hold its annual gala dinner at Lighthouse Sound. Special guest speaker to be announced. Reception at 5:30 p.m.; dinner at 6:15. Tickets are $100 per person. Make check payable to DCCWC, P.O. Box 34, Berlin, Md. 21811. Please include your dinner choice of Prime Rib, Grilled Salmon, Chicken Chesapeake or Vegetarian. For further information call Vicky Wallace 410-208-2969 or email [email protected]

April 23: Dinner Dance

The Polish American Club of Delmarva (PAC) will hold its Spring “Majowka” Dinner Dance from 1-5 p.m. at the Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Avenue. Tickets are $35 per person and includes a delicious dinner platter, dessert, beer, wine, soda, coffee and tea. Polish/ American Variety dance music will be provided by the “JOY” Trio of Maryland. For tickets and further information contact Denise 443-857-9054 or Steve 443-857-3802. No tickets will be sold at the door.

April 29: Guest Speaker

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee presents “Character Matters” with guest speaker former USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Sheller, who served in Afghanistan, and is the author of “Crisis of Command: How We Lost Trust and Confidence in America’s Generals and Politicians.” The event will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Ocean City Golf Club located at 11401 Country Club Drive in Berlin. Tickets are $50 and includes a happy hour buffet/cash bar. Tickets will be sold for a two-day concealed carry training raffle, a $1500 value. Seating is limited. Send checks to WCRCC, P.O. Box 1432, Berlin, Md. 21811. Or contact [email protected] or 443-668-8864.

May 2: Prayer At Local Schools

The Interfaith Friendship Association and other local churches in the Berlin area are holding a prayer walk and vigil for schools. Participating congregations and houses of worship are adopting a local school and will each be meeting at the flagpole of those schools. Volunteers will then march around the school grounds praying for the students, their families, all of the staff and administrators of the school, and the bus drivers associated with that school, etc. Afterwards, all the various represented congregations will gather at Stephen Decatur Park to come together as one voice in prayer and fellowship. There will be refreshments and music at the prayer/praise gathering at Stephen Decatur Park for all.

May 4: Prayer Day Speaker

Three-time Olympian Jim Ryun will address the 11th annual Salisbury Area National Day of Prayer Breakfast at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury. Doors at the Civic Center open at 6:30 a.m. Prior to the program, from 6:30 to 6:55, a special area will be set aside for attendees to join local pastors in a time of corporate prayer for the city, region and country. The breakfast program begins at 7 a.m. Tickets for the prayer breakfast are $22, available in Salisbury at The Country House, or by mail. Make checks payable to Salisbury Area Prayer Breakfast Committee, P.O. Box 521, Salisbury, Md. 21803. For information, call Ted Evans at 410-430-4189.

May 5-6: Fall Fest

The Eastern Orthodox Community of Saint Andrew welcomes everyone to its annual Fall Fest beginning at 9 a.m. both days. Featured are an indoor yard sale, bake sale (including Greek & other international pastries), plant sale, car wash, church tours, and more. The church is located at 33384 MacKenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes. For more information, call 302-645-5791 or visit the church website: www.orthodoxdelmar.org/springfest.

May 10: AARP Meeting

Ocean City AARP Chapter 1917 will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City 50Plus Center located on 41st St. and Coastal Highway. Please arrive early at 9:30 for a social half-hour and refreshments. Guest speaker will discuss new advances in orthopedic surgery. New members are welcome. 410-250-0980.