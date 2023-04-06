Burglary, Fighting Axe

OCEAN CITY – A man wanted in Delaware was apprehended in Ocean City last week after leading police on a high-speed chase.

On March 28, Ocean City police on regular patrol observed a 2003 Buick Century entered Coastal Highway near 34th Street without its lights turned on. As police followed the vehicle, numerous other traffic violations were observed. After being alerted to pull over for a traffic stop by siren and patrol lights, the motorist, Richard A. McLamb, 48, of Dover, Del., accelerated westbound off Coastal Highway on 56th Street into a condominium parking lot.

McLamb’s vehicle reached a dead end inside the garage. The motorist then turned the car around to face a police officer and his cruiser. McLamb sped at the vehicle and crashed into the passenger side. McLamb then drove back toward Coastal Highway, cruising through a stop sign and speeding north. Police were able through radar detection to determine McLamb’s vehicle reached a speed of 83 mph in 40 mph zone.

Police deployed stop sticks in the area of 94th Street, causing McLamb’s vehicle to eventually stop on a sidewalk around 123rd Street. McLamb and his passenger, a female, then fled the scene on foot and removed their jackets to try and change their appearance, according to the police report.

The suspects were apprehended outside a condominium unit on 123rd Street. McLamb was observed trying to gain entry into the unit, but the door was locked. He tried to tell police they were not the suspects being sought, giving a false name and providing an excuse of just having sex as to why he and the female were so out of breath.

McLamb was placed under arrest and a warrant check revealed he was wanted in Delaware for failure to appear to face charges of unlawful sexual contact third degree, first-degree burglary, resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Inside the vehicle McLamb left behind on Coastal Highway, police found a concealed Alaskan Ulu knife within the driver door pocket. Police determined the weapon was considered a fighting ax, which is illegal according to the Ocean City’s martial arts ordinance. Inside McLamb’s wallet police found a folded piece of paper with crystal methamphetamine, a schedule II narcotic.

During the process, McLamb told police he needed to go to the hospital because he was in pain. Police noticed the smell of alcohol on his breath and further observations ultimately led to a driving while impaired by alcohol charge.

In all, McLamb was charged with obstructing and hindering a police officer, making a false statement to police, carrying and concealing a dangerous weapon (fighting ax), attempted breaking and entering and possession of schedule II narcotic.

K9 Gains Compliance From Wanted Man

OCEAN CITY – An Ocean City man was arrested last week after resisting arrest on an outstanding warrant.

Ocean City police officers were dispatched March 30 to assist a citizen who was trying to recover her belongings from her husband, Chad Shipley, 32, of Ocean City. Police were familiar with Shipley and aware of past instances when he was confrontational with police and resisted detainment.

It was determined Shipley was wanted for a second-degree assault in Ocean City on March 23. In that incident, Shipley and his wife were engaged in an argument with the woman reporting domestic assault. Police assisted the woman with gathering her belongings before leaving the residence. During the situation, Shipley became verbally combative and spit at an officer. Another officer nearby observed Shipley throw a piece of broken door frame and a sensor light into the street. Shipley was then observed walking over to the woman’s vehicle and making a stabbing motion with a knife at the tires. Police observed all four tires were destroyed by Shipley, resulting in about $500 in damages. Though not apprehended at the time, Shipley was charged with second degree assault, disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property under $1,000. An arrest warrant was then issued for Shipley.

When questioned by police on March 30, Shipley was “verbally defiant” and “appeared to become agitated,” according to police records, and began walking away from police. Shipley resisted handcuffs and ignored instructions until K9 Zorro arrived on the scene.

Shipley was searched and police found four unopened packages of Suboxone Sublingual Film inside his wallet. Suboxone is commonly prescribed to treat and decrease opioid use withdrawal symptoms. Since police were unable to locate any prescription, Shipley was charged with possession controlled dangerous substance of schedule III (Buprenorphine). He also faces charges of intentionally resisting arrest and obstructing and hindering police.

Arrest Warrant Served

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man is facing six charges this week after violating a protective order filed by a former girlfriend.

An Ocean City woman was granted a protective order in March through Sept. 6 against William R. Bruce, 67, of Baltimore. The order restricted Bruce from contacting the woman in any fashion.

On March 7, Ocean City police responded for a call of a disorderly male at a residence in north Ocean City known for domestic disputes between Bruce and the victim. The female resident, who previously had a relationship with Bruce, was hiding in the restroom with a hammer in fear of her safety. She reported to police Bruce was banging on her front door.

The victim told police earlier in the day Bruce had stolen a hat and gloves from her vehicle. The victim showed cell phone footage of Bruce entering her truck. Bruce later damaged the victim’s house by pulling back the siding of the home to enter her home from underneath. While screaming, “I’m coming in,” the suspect then tried to enter the home through her bathroom window and a secondary door unsuccessfully.

Bruce was charged with violating a protective order, harassment, malicious destruction of property valued $1,000, rogue and vagabond, theft less than $100, fourth degree burglary and trespassing.

Back in March of 2022, a similar situation played out at the same residence. Ocean City police was notified Bruce was at the woman’s residence. A warrant check found Bruce had an active arrest warrant through the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protective order, harassment, rogue and vagabond, theft less than $100 and attempted fourth degree burglary. When the victim allowed police into her home, Bruce was located within the residence hiding in a closet. Bruce was arrested without incident.