Retiring Lt. Richard Moreck is pictured with his family and Mayor Rick Meehan, right, at a retirement recognition ceremony last month. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY –After 42 and half years of dedicated service to the citizens of Ocean City, Lieutenant Richard Moreck retired effective April 1 from the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD).

Moreck began his career with the OCPD as a seasonal police officer in the summer of 1980. Moreck was then hired as a full-time police officer with OCPD in the fall of 1980.

Moreck currently serves as the Special Events Coordinator. During his career, he has served in all three divisions of Support Services, Patrol, and Criminal Investigations. Moreck was promoted to lieutenant in the spring of 2004. The following year, he graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) National Academy, an elite law enforcement leadership academy.

One of his most notable achievements is serving as the Commander of the Quick Response Team and a team member since 1982. The Quick Response Team is comprised of a team of officers who have received advanced training in the area of specialized weapons and response tactics. They are deployed for various situations such as search warrants and hostage incidents. Moreck has also served as the Firearms Unit Commander, instructor and armorer for the department. His extensive knowledge of firearms has been passed along to generations of full-time and seasonal police officers.

“Now in his fifth decade of service, Lt. Rick Moreck has served the Ocean City community with honor and distinction. Throughout his accomplished career, his professionalism, passion, and abilities have shined through” said Chief Ross Buzzuro. “As Chief, I have been extremely fortunate to have his level of knowledge and experience as a member of the Command Staff. He truly is the epitome of Ocean City’s finest.”

After his retirement, Moreck plans to spend more time with his family, especially his three grandsons. He is looking forward to traveling and working on his family cabin located in Pennsylvania. Between family time and traveling, Moreck will continue to work part-time as a Reserve Officer with the OCPD, passing along his expertise and knowledge in firearms and the firing range.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to serve with the police department. It has been a rewarding experience serving the citizens of Ocean City since 1980,” he said. “A special thanks to past and present members of the Quick Response Team for their commitment, dedication, and loyalty during the countless high-risk situations handled over the years. To the men and women of the Ocean City Police Department, my best wishes for future success and health. I have truly enjoyed working with the members of the department throughout the years and will reflect often on the memories, relationships, and challenges we’ve faced together.”