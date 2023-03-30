Ocean City officials and fire department representatives and supporters gathered during the ground breaking ceremony. Photo by Chris Parypa

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Fire Department officially broke ground on a new $9.8 million fire station on 65th Street this week.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a significant milestone for the Ocean City Fire Department,” said Fire Chief Richie Bowers. “We are excited to have a state-of-the-art facility that will allow us to better serve the community and provide our firefighters with the necessary tools and resources to keep them safe.”

The new station will replace the existing Station 3, located at 74th Street and Coastal Highway. The first floor includes four double deep, drive-through apparatus bays, independently ventilated turnout gear storage, and a multi-tier decontamination suite. Three independent mezzanines provide auxiliary storage, host various in-station high angle training exercises, and a dedicated fully enclosed fitness area. The front and rear egress stairs are designed in a manner that allows them to be utilized for training, providing vital space for EMT’s and firefighters to hone their skills.

Construction on the new station is expected to be completed by late Summer of 2024.