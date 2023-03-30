The advisors with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate recently attended the SVN National Conference, bringing home several top honors, including the Humanitarian of the Year Award, the President’s Award, the Achiever’s Award, and the Partner’s Circle Award. The company also closed out another year as a top 10 firm for SVN International Inc. Above, advisors with SVN Miller are pictured at this year’s conference. Submitted Photo

New Accountant

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners named Lynn Wright as the new senior budget accountant in County Administration.

“I am thrilled to have Lynn join the budget team,” Budget Officer Kim Reynolds said. “With her prior knowledge and experience, she will be a true asset.”

Wright, who earned an associate degree of Science in accounting and a Bachelor of Arts degree in human resources management from Wilmington University, brings 19 years of experience in local government to her new position. From 2011 to 2023, she worked for Wicomico County Government, where she served as the human resources manager and later as the accounting supervisor. Prior to that time, she served with the City of Salisbury.

“I would like to thank the commissioners for allowing me this opportunity to serve the residents of Worcester County and to work alongside a dedicated group of talented professionals,” Wright said.

Wright resides with her husband, John, in Somerset County. They have three grown children and two grandchildren.

She will administer grants procurement and grants compliance, track capital projects, and assist the budget officer in all phases of budget preparation, maintenance, and analysis of financial data and audit compliance.

Directors Named

BERLIN – The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra has elected Philip J. Webster and Philip Davis to its Board of Directors.

A long-time resident of St. Michaels, Md., Webster brings decades of volunteer service with arts organizations to the orchestra. In the arts, Webster served as public relations director of the Seventh U.S. Army Symphony Orchestra in Europe; manager of The Handel and Haydn Society of Boston orchestra and chorus; board member of the Boston Women’s Symphony Orchestra; chairman of the Walnut Street Theatre of Philadelphia, America’s oldest theater; public relations committee of the Philadelphia Orchestra; chairman of International House of Philadelphia and its annual Festival of World Cinema; and producer of the International Choral Festival in Symphony Hall, Boston with choruses from 15 countries.

On the Eastern Shore, Webster has served as the founding board chairman of the Avalon Theatre and Avalon Foundation; vice president and board member of Chesapeake Music; and chairman and founder of the Aspen Institute Wye Fellows and its music series. He has also served locally on the boards or as a committee member of Sultana Education Foundation, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Miles River Yacht Club Foundation, Eastern Shore Land Conservatory, ShoreRivers, Waterfowl Chesapeake, Christ Church-St. Michaels, Episcopal Diocese of Easton, Chesapeake College Foundation, Mid Shore Community Foundation and Aspen Institute Wye River Campus.

Davis was raised in a Chicago suburb but came east for college and law school. After graduating from The George Washington Law School, Davis clerked for a federal district court judge and then joined the Washington, D.C., office of Kirkland & Ellis, where he became a litigation partner in anti-trust, employment and general commercial matters. He eventually left Kirkland to become a founding partner at what is now known as Wiley Rein. At Wiley, his litigation practice evolved into a nationally recognized government contracts practice, representing a diverse array of clients that did business with the federal government, primarily in the defense field. Besides his legal practice, Davis served for several years in firm management and as the firm’s recruiting partner. Now, as senior counsel, he has a less demanding schedule, but still periodically advises his colleagues and clients when called upon.

On the Eastern Shore, Davis has gradually become a more involved member of the community. He is a mentor with Talbot Mentors, a youth mentoring organization that provides support, guidance and coaching to young people in Talbot County; he currently mentors a junior at Easton High School. Davis is also a member of Christ Church, St. Michaels, where, among other activities, he serves on the vestry.

Board President Jeffrey Parker said, “The addition of both Philip Webster and Philip Davis will reinforce and strengthen an already motivated and ambitious board of directors. We welcome them and look forward to all that they will bring to our great organization.”

Officer Welcomed

SALISBURY – Perdue Farms, a 103-year-old privately held Maryland-based food and agricultural products company, today announced that Catherine Muldoon has joined the Company as chief compliance officer.

As chief compliance officer, Muldoon will lead the Office of Business Ethics & Compliance. In this role, she will manage and oversee all aspects of how Perdue Farms’ businesses and brands comply with all federal, state and local rules and regulations, and other external regulatory requirements, as well as internal policies. In this position, she will establish, implement, and administer a compliance structure to strengthen the Company’s existing compliance efforts.

“We’re pleased to have someone with Catherine’s depth of experience to help bolster our current compliance practices,” said Herb Frerichs, general counsel and corporate secretary for Perdue Farms. “The animal protein industry and broader agricultural sectors are becoming increasingly complex. Creating a centralized structure to oversee our companywide compliance program will ensure that we are not just complying with laws and regulations but exceeding them, while living up to our culture of trust and integrity and doing the right thing.”

Before Perdue Farms, Muldoon served as long-time chief legal officer at BDP International, a global logistics transportation firm, where she created a comprehensive code of conduct and business ethics program. Most recently she served as general counsel for Baldor Specialty Foods Inc., a U.S. food procurement and distribution company. She has won several awards including Best Chief Legal Officer from the Philadelphia Business Journal, Best Global General Counsel from the Association of Corporate Counsel and Ethisphere Person who Matters in Ethics from 2015-2018.

Muldoon holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, a juris doctor from the School of Law at Seton Hall University in New Jersey, and an executive master’s in business administration from the Lebow College of Business at Drexel University in Philadelphia. She has served as the co-chair of the Corporate Counsel Forum with the International Bar Association, and as a member of the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance, TRACE International, and Association of Corporate Counsel.