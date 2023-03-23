JA Inspire Held Event at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

fMore than 4,500 students from 10 counties visited JA Inspire at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center last week. The event, which exposes eighth graders to various job opportunities, featured 120 exhibitors from across Delmarva. The Ocean Downs exhibit, which featured retired racehorse Wynnfield Savannah, is pictured.