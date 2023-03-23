Shirley Hall Youth Art Show was Held

by

Students BStudents CThe Shirley Hall Youth Art Show was held at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on First Friday, March 3, showing art from Worcester County middle and high school students. Betsy Hall Harrison, Shirley Hall’s daughter, judged the show and awarded cash prizes in memory of her mother. Pictured above are Worcester Prep seventh grader Elena Gjoni, first place, left, and Stephen Decatur High senior Ruby Murray, third place. Below are Stephen Decatur Middle  eighth grader Jory Picker, left, second place, and Ella Kukel, seventh grader from Most Blessed Sacrament, honorable mention.

Students DStudents E

open water and blue sky orsted ad