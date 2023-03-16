Parade Day Arrests

OCEAN CITY – Two Maryland men were charged with second degree assault after fighting with police officers last weekend.

On March 11 around 6 p.m., Ocean City police responded to a disturbance outside a mid-town hotel involving three individuals arguing, including Mark Fitzpatrick, 56, of Grasonville, and Kyle Fitzpatrick, 29, of Grasonville, Md. Police observed Kyle Fitzpatrick was holding a folding knife upon approach with the blade out in an “enraged state,” per police reports. Upon being ordered to drop the knife, Kyle Fitzpatrick complied. Mark Fitzpatrick then approached to retrieve the knife when a police officer pushed him away from it. Mark Fitzpatrick became aggressive after being touched by police. Kyle Fitzpatrick then began fighting two police officers trying to put him in handcuffs. Another officer used his Taser to unsuccessfully subdue Kyle Fitzpatrick. Police also used a Taser on Mark Fitzpatrick as he tried to intervene in Kyle Fitzpatrick’s arrest becoming physical with police officers. At the same time, as the situation was escalating, another Taser strike on Kyle Fitzpatrick was ineffective with only one probe hitting him and another striking an officer. A second deployment was effective enough to allow police to arrest the younger Fitzpatrick.

Both Mark and Kyle Fitzpatrick were ultimately charged with second degree assault, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Breaking In Closed Business

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland was arrested last Saturday trying to break into a closed business he believed was a friend’s residence.

On March 11 about 8:50 p.m., William Will, 24, of Rockville, was discovered at a midtown restaurant, which was closed for the season, attempting to gain entry to the restaurant’s kitchen. An alarm alerted police of the disturbance.

When questioned by police, Will, who was without shoes and pants, told police his friend lived at the development and later admitted not knowing where he was because he was inebriated.

Will was charged with breaking and entering.

Arrested For Fighting

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man was arrested for striking a man with a tripod during an argument last weekend.

Shortly after midnight on March 12, police dispatched to a restaurant on 91st Street for a fight in progress. As police arrived on the scene, the restaurant doors swung open and officers observed Antonio B. Hardy, 49, of Windsor Mill, Md., chasing another man and ultimately hitting him with a “large metal tripod used for musical equipment,” according to police reports. The incident was captured on a police officer’s body camera.

After hitting the victim, Hardy returned to the inside of the restaurant, causing concern among the other patrons. Police issued a Taser strike on Hardy to ensure a peaceful arrest. Hardy was charged with second degree assault and disturbing the peace.

Domestic Assault Alleged

OCEAN CITY – A domestic dispute in north Ocean City last weekend resulted in the male facing assault charges.

A domestic assault was reported to police via a 911 call on March 12 at 7:04 p.m. Ocean City police responded to a residence off 144th Street and contacted the victim who reported to police she had been assaulted by her husband, later identified as Paul Burton, 64, of Ocean City. Visible injuries to the woman’s face were noticed by police. Interviews with the suspect and victim resulted in conflicting reports, but police concluded based on their training the woman had been struck in the jaw by the male suspect during a dispute.

Burton was charged with second degree assault.

Juveniles Assaulted

OCEAN CITY – A Maryland man faces assault charges this week after getting physical with a juvenile disrespecting his mother.

Ocean City police responded to an Ocean City hotel at 10:18 p.m. on March 11 in reference to a domestic assault. Police observed two occupants – later identified as 16- and 13-year-old juveniles — of a hotel room storm out toward a stairwell as they approached. The assault had reportedly taken place within the room.

Police were able to catch up with the 16-year-old who told police he was upset with his mother because he was to babysit his younger siblings. He admitted to disrespecting his mom and calling her a “clown,” according to police reports. The juvenile alleged his stepfather, Russell J. Cray, 51, of Gaithersburg, Md., overheard the argument and became upset. According to the juvenile, Cray began to choke him with the battle spilling out into the hotel hallway. The younger juvenile tried to intervene to help his big brother. When Cray turned his attention to the younger sibling, the 16-year-old juvenile then fought off Cray, who left the hotel in a rented vehicle.

Police were able to locate Cray and another juvenile nearby. During police questioning, Cray said the 16-year-old juvenile instigated the fight with him after he tried to intervene in the argument between the minor and his mother. Cray said he pushed the juvenile because he was reaching into a bag for what he feared to be a weapon. Cray said the juvenile jumped on his back and began striking him. Cray was charged with first- and second-degree assault as a result of the incident.