Downtown Merchants Voice Concerns Over Oceans Calling Festival OCEAN CITY – Downtown business owners say they want to work with town officials and organizers to address various concerns as planning progresses for this year's Oceans Calling Festival. On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the performance lineup was announced for this year's Oceans Calling Festival, downtown business owners met with City Manager Terry…

Hospital CEO Provides Update On Cyber Attack; Owry Reports Medical Records Not Hacked BERLIN– The investigation into the cyberattack at Atlantic General Hospital is wrapping up, according to hospital leadership. Don Owrey, president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital (AGH), told the public this week the investigation related to the ransomware attack that hit the hospital in January was in its final stages. "It's been a learning process,"…

Berlin To Seek Funding For Bike Path Along Railroad Tracks BERLIN – The town will continue to pursue plans for a bike path along the railroad tracks through Berlin. Members of the Berlin Town Council this week agreed they wanted to continue seeking funding through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Bikeways program to build a path in the right-of-way along the railroad tracks. While…