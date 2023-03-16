Officials recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new Maryland’s Coast Office of Tourism and Economic Development, located at 107 W. Green St. in Snow Hill. Above, elected leaders and agency partners are pictured at the ribbon cutting ceremony. Submitted Image

Hiring Event

BERLIN – i.g. Burton Auto Group is preparing for the opening of their new Chevrolet showroom in Berlin with a hiring event on March 17-18.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

“We are looking to fill several positions on our staff in order to meet the demands of our local customers,” said Jaime Parker, human resources manager of the i.g. Burton Auto Group. “Our Berlin Chevy dealership is looking to hire experienced sales and service managers, along with salespeople, service advisors and technicians. We have a lot of business in Berlin and the surrounding area. So, we have several great opportunities for the right candidates. It’s a brand-new state of the art facility that will provide a great working environment. If you go to igburton.com you will see that we have many opportunities throughout the entire company because we are continuing to grow.”

For anyone interested in finding out more prior to the hiring event in Berlin, call 302-404-5213 or send an email to [email protected].

i.g. Burton Auto Group is one of the oldest auto dealers in the United States. Founded in 1908, Charlie Burton is the fifth-generation family owner. In addition to their Chevrolet and Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat stores in Berlin, i.g. Burton has locations in Milford, Seaford, Lewes, Smyrna and Newark, Del. They feature Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Promaster, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Blue Bird Bus, and pre-owned vehicles. i.g. Burton Auto Group can be found online at igburton.com.

Frontier Town Celebrates 60th

BERLIN – Sunday Outdoors Frontier Town will celebrate its 60th anniversary this year.

Established in 1963, Sun Outdoors Frontier Town has attracted guests from all over to Berlin, Md., to enjoy the amazing array of amenities and unique western experience. What began as a western rodeo show that performers would put on the fields between Ocean City and Assateague has now developed into a resort with almost 700 campsites, a full arcade, an 18-hole mini golf course, an ice cream shop, multiple stores, restaurants and bars, and a ropes course with zip line, in addition to the Western Park and Water Park. Popular acts including the Texas Trick Riders are a staple at the western experience each season.

The evolution of Frontier Town has impacted its guests and visitors significantly over the past 60 years. The upcoming opening weekend celebration on March 31 will include cornhole, a time capsule, candy bar bingo, and a welcome back camper social with a Tex the mascot meet-and-greet.

In addition, there will be Facebook throwback photo contests, giveaways, food specials, and entertainment throughout the year to commemorate this special event.

Company Launched

OCEAN CITY – Casago Delmar Beach Vacations, a new vacation rental management company, has launched in Ocean City, Md., and the Delaware beaches.

The company is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and specialized property management services to homeowners, with a focus on profitability and world-class customer service.

“Large vacation rental brands bought up many of the local vacation rental businesses over the last few years,” said Scott Fasano, Casago franchise owner and president of Casago Delmar Beach Vacations. “As these large brands raced for growth, they left vacationers and homeowners behind without the local staff to effectively manage their homes and provide outstanding vacation experiences. We intend to bring hospitality and service back to the Maryland and Delaware beach vacation rental market.”

With over 30 years of experience in the travel and hospitality business, Fasano is a seasoned expert in the Ocean City and Delaware beach vacation rental markets. He is known for his leadership skills, integrity, and transparent approach to client interactions. Casago is an Owner–Centric national franchise that empowers local managers to build sustainable businesses in competitive vacation rental markets.

Fasano decided to partner with Casago due to its strong technology and focus on community in the vacation rental industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Scott for our newest Casago location servicing Ocean City, Md., and the Deleware beaches,” said Steve Schwab, Casago CEO. “Scott’s experience within hospitality paired with the relationships he’s built in the local community make him an ideal candidate to become a Casago franchisee. We look forward to supporting Scott and his team as they build relationships with homeowners and create remarkable experiences with their guests that are synonymous with Casago’s standards of hospitality excellence.”

Casago Delmar Beach Vacations leverages 30 years of experience managing vacation rentals in Ocean City and the Delaware beaches, along with best-in-class technology and state-of-the-art marketing strategies to drive reservations. The team utilizes the latest hospitality technology, such as keyless locks, smart home technology, and operations software, to provide exceptional vacation experiences. Their commitment to exemplary customer service and meticulous operational processes ensures guests return year after year, while homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that their homes are well-cared for and profitable.

Casago Delmar Beach Vacations is committed to responsible practices that prioritize the interests of property owners, guests, and the community.

The Casago management program enables property managers to focus on delivering top-notch care to homeowners and guests while expanding their rental portfolio with Casago’s state-of-the-art technology and marketing strategies. The launch of Casago Delmar Beach Vacations expands Casago’s presence to 53 markets across the United States and Mexico.

For more information, visit casago.com.

New Locations

SALISBURY – Andrew Ball, senior aadvisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, has recently completed two transactions that will bring new restaurants to the South Salisbury Maryland area.

The two locations are 815 Snow Hill Road and 720 East College Avenue.

Desi Pizzeria will be opening in the Salisbury Marketplace Shopping Center on Snow Hill Road. Their menu will consist of traditional pizza, pasta, and subs but will also include Indian influenced versions. The restaurant opened in February.

The owner, Vaibhav Chalke said, “We are excited to open and serve Salisbury our unique cuisine. We thank Andy Ball of SVN Miller Commercial for setting us up for success in this highly trafficked location.”

Alibaba Grill will be joining the Shoppes at College Avenue center at 720 E. College Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804. The restaurant is owned by Jafar Salem. Salem intends to serve a full menu of Mediterranean cuisine and kabob with beer and wine. Alibaba is expecting to open in March 2023.

The tenant said, “We sincerely appreciate all that Andy Ball did to help us secure this location as both advisor and property manager. The Shoppes at 720 E. College Ave. have an excellent tenant mix and appear to be well managed.”

Ball has worked with several local restaurateurs to secure new locations including Taylor’s BBQ in 2022, Salisbury Pit & Pub, and Goose Creek Pit & Pub.