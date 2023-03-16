Joseph Louis Pino Sr.

Joseph Louis Pino Sr., age 64, of Berlin, MD died suddenly Saturday, February 18, 2023 in the Turks and Caicos Islands. He was born in Washington, DC and was the son of the late Albino Pino and Irene Beatriz (Eduardo) Pino.

Joe owned United Restoration and was a charter member and chairman of trustees of the Community Church at Ocean Pines.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patricia “Patty” Pino; one daughter, Nichole Davis and husband Chris of Ocean City, MD; one son, Joseph Pino Jr. and wife Krystal of Ocean Pines, MD four brothers, John Pino of Ocean Pines, MD, Bobby Pino of Centreville, MD, Charlie Pino of Berlin, MD and Billy Pino of Tyaskin, MD; four grandchildren, Kinsley Davis, Christian Pino, Jackson Pino and Macie Pino.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 18, 2023 at 1 PM at Community Church at Ocean Pines 11227 Racetrack Road Berlin, MD. 21811. Burial will be in Garden of the Pines Cemetery.

In honor of our Dad, please feel free to wear shorts and boat shoes.

A visitation will be held on Friday March 17, 2023 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin, MD 21811.

Mary L. Castorina

Mary L. Castorina, age 84, of Frankford, DE formerly of Baltimore, MD, Rochester Hills, MI, Grand Rapids, MI and Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at her home.

Mary was born in Savannah, GA on April 25, 1938 daughter of the late Russell Loncon and the late Julia (Skinner) Loncon. She graduated from St. Vincent Academy in Savannah, GA and received her RN from St. Joseph’s Infirmary School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA. While living in Baltimore, she furthered her education by completing her BS in Nursing from Notre Dame College in Baltimore, MD.

Mary served her community as a registered nurse with over 20 years of service as an OB/GYN nurse while living in Atlanta, GA and Grand Rapids, MI. After moving to Baltimore later in her career, she worked as an Oncology Nurse at Sinai Hospital before retiring to Sussex County, Delaware.

Mary gave of herself to each community she lived in. She became involved with the Christian Family Movement in Atlanta, GA as the St. Thomas More Parish President Couple. Although raising her family and working preoccupied her time while she lived in Michigan and Maryland after retiring, she became heavily involved in several organizations in the area. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary in Ocean City, MD where she was the President from 2016-2017 and was awarded Lady of the Year Award in 2018. She served in several capacities with the Sons and Daughters of Italy Ocean City Lodge. Mary was the Charity Committee Chair for 10 years, Festival Raffle and Silent Auction Chair for multiple years and was the recipient along with her husband, Sal as the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2019. She was also a member of The Hamlet at Dirickson Creek HOA and founded the Ladies Club and served as the first President.

Mary loved and was devoted to her family, home, religion, and her friends. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends. She and Sal had an enthusiasm for travel and she always believed that her nursing career gave her an opportunity to minister to her patients by providing quality and loving care.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Loncon, Jr. and Lawrence Loncon. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 62 ½ years, Salvador “Sal” Castorina; three daughters, Lane Bolyard and her husband, Mark of Sterling, VA, Claire Gregory and her husband, David of Roanoke, VA and Anne Shiflett and her husband, Tony of Selbyville, DE; seven grandchildren, Corey Bolyard, Owen Bolyard, Ben Gregory, Max Gregory, Eliza Gregory, Kevin Shiflett and Sarah Shiflett; a sister, Sister Mary Bernarda, RSM “Charms” of Savannah, GA and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Rd., Ocean View, DE 19970. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Monday, March 20, 2023 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, MD 21842 where friends and family may also call after 11 AM. Interment will be held privately at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Mary’s name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.

Virginia Warren Higbee

Virginia Warren Higbee, age 85, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Gull Creek Retirement Community in Berlin. Born in Chevy Chase, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late John Francis Warren and Virginia Pipitone Warren.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Harry O. Higbee of Cape May, NJ, and her daughter, Virginia Lee “Ginna” Jenkins of Berlin.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Joan “Jody” Jenkins in 1985 and her son, Charles R. “Buddy” Jenkins, Jr. in 1994.

Also surviving are her grandson, Michael Giardinia (Candice), and great-grandchildren, Cullen and Hannah, and grandson, Matthew Giardinia (Jessica), and great-grandchildren, Brax and Kingsley, and grandson Charles “Chase” Jenkins, III (Gabrielle) and great-grandson Charles Jenkins, IV,. Also surviving are her sisters, Kay Biondi (Dave) and Carolyn Elliott, a step-daughter, Jeanette Dougherty, step-son, Billy Higbee (Faith), and step-grandchildren, Tyler, Brielle, and Jeffrey. Virginia, formerly of Berlin, owned Bradford’s Ceramic Shop on N. Main Street.

A private burial service will be held at the Jenkins Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48 Berlin, MD 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.